Roann Selected for Taylor Wimpey Development

Roann Limited, the specialist granite and quartz worktop supplier, has been selected by leading construction company Taylor Wimpey for its Milton Keynes development – Shenley Park. As the exclusive supplier for this development, Roann will be providing worktops in 30mm Cosentino Silestone Blanco Stellar.

“Securing the Shenley Park development project is an exciting opportunity for us, we are delighted to have secured this project in Milton Keynes. We have completed a number of successful projects in collaboration with Taylor Wimpey and have cemented a longstanding relationship built on our quality service and delivery,” said about the achievement of being selected for the project Scott Wharton, Sales Director at Roann Limited.

The new Shenley Park development will be located on the outskirts of Milton Keynes and will feature 73 new homes, which will be a mixture of three, four and five-bedroom houses. The location benefits residents as it is a family-friendly area, with both primary and secondary schools located nearby, as well as community centres, green open spaces, bars and restaurants.

“We have been involved with Roann since 2017, and I have worked with them across many of our developments. They have been involved with a mix of houses and high-rise apartment schemes. They have always been great at coming back to my quotes within a maximum of 48 hours, and are always happy to meet with the Sales Executives on-site to discuss the products and provide samples. All communication is usually via email and the whole team has always been very friendly,” commented Nicola Phillips, from Taylor Wimpey.

Established in 1990, Roann Limited specialises in manufacturing, supplying, and installing high-quality granite and quartz worktops within the house building, property development and construction sectors. With more than 30 years’ experience, the company is dedicated to procuring stone worktops that help developers significantly reduce costs on their projects by selling direct to them.

