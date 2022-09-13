Construction at Rosemead Place development in Horam has reached its final stages and with it all of its properties have been sold. Developed by Bovis Homes, Rosemead Place consists of 80 private sale and 43 affordable properties.

Built on the site of a former farm off Horebeech Lane, with nearly all the homes now occupied, the development has started selling its first homes back in 2019. The due date set for Rosemead Place is the end of this year, with all properties ready to be handed over to their owners in perfect condition.

“At Vistry, we are focused on building new homes which meet the needs of buyers in the local area, and we’ve achieved this at Rosemead Place, where all the properties are now sold. This location is now thriving with a mix of new residents, including families and first-time buyers, settling into their new properties. We’ve had great feedback from customers on the quality of their new homes,” said Millie Groves, marketing manager of Vistry Kent, which comprises brands Bovis Homes and Linden Homes.

“The development forms a natural extension to Horam, with the design of the houses reflecting the character of this attractive village, while existing trees, hedgerow and woodland have been complemented by new planting. As well as providing new homes, we have also created new play areas and public open space for residents to enjoy. And we have also played our part in the local community, with the sale of the show home furniture from Rosemead Place generating more than £6,000 which we donated to the local charity Demelza Hospice Care for Children,” Millie added.

Although all the new homes at Rosemead Place are now sold, Vistry Kent continues to build new homes across East Sussex and Kent under the Bovis Homes and Linden Homes brands.

