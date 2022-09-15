Sovini Construction appointed to £1bn new build housing framework

Sovini Construction, part of The Sovini Group, has been appointed to LHC’s £1bn new build housing framework (H2) which will deliver public sector construction projects across England.

Following the appointment to the framework, Sovini Construction will have access to a wide range of exciting projects until 2026 as part of the deal.

The framework offers a range of traditional housing solutions to the public sector, as well as low, medium, and high-rise construction, care homes, mixed-use sites and sheltered, student and key worker accommodation.

In addition, the framework also provides a focus on creating net-zero homes which Sovini Construction proudly back through their own Group’s Net-Zero Carbon Commitment.

LHC is a not-for-profit, central purchasing body providing procurement services across England, Scotland and Wales.

Dean Fazackerley, Head of Technical Procurement at LHC, said: “The new H2 framework in England will equip providers to meet ongoing housing challenges within the public sector, addressing local housing demand while maintaining momentum in their journey towards the production of zero carbon homes.

It’s hugely important that we continue to respond to the housing needs of local populations while at the same time looking to the future, creating healthier environments that embody social, human, and environmental considerations.”

LHC frameworks are used by over 700 publicly funded organisations including local authorities, housing associations, registered social landlords, tenant management organisations, education authorities, publicly funded schools, further education authorities, NHS bodies and other publicly funded organisations.

Sovini Construction has been successfully appointed their North West new build housing projects up to value of £10m.

Steve Parrington, Managing Director of Sovini Construction, said: “The LHC framework provides a flexible and efficient procurement route for local authorities and social housing landlords. We are proud to have secured our place on their North West new build framework.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the LHC to deliver vital infrastructure for communities across the North West and working with local supply chain partners to leave lasting legacies in the areas in which we work”.

Sovini Construction are delighted to partner with LHC, one of the UK’s leading, not-for-profit procurement consortiums within the built environment. To learn about the positive impact Sovini Construction in creating across the North west visit – https://sovini.co.uk/construction/ or follow them on LinkedIn @Soviniconstruction