Tellon Capital Appoints Henry Construction Projects Limited for its 40 Broadway London SW1 Development

Tellon Capital have appointed Henry Construction Projects Limited as the main contractor for the construction phase on their site at 40 Broadway in the heart of Westminster.

The 40 Broadway site originally comprised a mid-1960s office building at 40/48 Broadway with large car park, 1920s “warehouse” style building at 1/11 Carteret Street and a further 1980s office building at 13/15 Carteret Street.

Tellon secured planning permission in 2018 for a comprehensive redevelopment. The scheme proposes complete redevelopment to create a distinct office building providing approximately 135,000 sqft GIA of new high quality bespoke accommodation in this sought after location. The scheme includes a series of terraces at various levels with views across St James’s Park.

Demolition of the existing buildings is now nearing completion and Henry Construction Projects Limited have been appointed for the construction phase to bring the proposed plans to reality from the end of October.

Tellon Capital was established in 2014 and via the acquisition of high quality investments patiently unlocks asset potential and has developed a reputation for delivering high level returns through innovative and well executed asset management initiatives.

James Burchell, a partner at Tellon said “We are excited about delivering a top quality ESG compliant office building in this prime location and are thrilled to have appointed Henry Construction Projects Limited to be our main contractor for the construction phase at 40 Broadway. Their focus on delivering many services in-house means we can deliver a scheme of the highest standards. We look forward to working with them”

Henry is one of the UK’s leading construction firms. Their focus is on using traditional building techniques and modern methods of construction and can now deliver between 50-70% of the trades in-house.

Mark Henry, Director of Henry Construction Projects Limited said “We are delighted to have been appointed as main contractor for the construction of new offices at 40 Broadway. We look forward to delivering a high quality scheme in a prime location.”