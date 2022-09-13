The pin Partnership to Train the Property Industry

The pin Partnership, a new venture created by propertyCEO, the UK’s leading property development training company, and the property investors network (pin), the UK’s largest property training and networking organisation, aims to become the central resource for property training and education. Anyone interested in learning more about this sector will have access to a variety of high-quality training courses.

“Landlords are extremely well-placed to tackle small-scale development projects, and this new partnership means we can help more people reap the benefits of tackling these smaller projects. And of course all pin Partnership students will have the peace of mind of knowing that they will be getting industry-leading training at a fair price,” said Ritchie Clapson CEng MIStructE, founder of propertyCEO.

Providing training and mentoring to people interested in small-scale property developments, propertyCEO have developed their courses in a way that it helps trainees leverage their existing skill sets to tackle smaller development projects successfully, and to make the most of the recently expanded range of Permitted Development Rights.

pin and the Property Mastermind Programme, both founded by Simon Zutshi, have enabled thousands of people to benefit from Buy-To-Let investing and have helped landlords make the most of their portfolios by providing much needed quality housing in the private rental sector.

“Over the last two decades, pin and the Property Mastermind Programme have set a high bar for property networking and training for landlords and investors. Our new venture with propertyCEO means that pin Partnership students will now also have access to propertyCEO’s world-class training and can take advantage of the massive opportunities that exist in small-scale property development right now. The pin Partnership is now the go-to place for high quality training right across the property spectrum,” said Simon Zutshi.

The organisations and their products will continue to operate independently, but each will now also operate under the new pin Partnership umbrella.

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Home of Construction Industry News