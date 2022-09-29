Winvic Awarded Emergency Bridge Repair Project Under National Highways SDF

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of multi-sector construction and civil engineering projects, has been given its first contract within National Highways’ new Scheme Delivery Framework (SDF). Routine investigations to the M62 Ouse Bridge, located between Goole and Howden in Yorkshire – or between junctions 36 and 37 of the M62 – identified a partial failure of a joint on the eastbound carriageway. Therefore, Winvic has been appointed as one of the organisations on the SDF undertaking temporary and then permanent repairs on the structure and highway.

It was discovered that increased vibration from traffic had started to damage the concrete under lane three and a bridge joint, which allows the carriageway to expand and contract with the weather. A contraflow was immediately put into place, reducing traffic on the eastbound carriage to one lane, to allow temporary works to begin, while a series of overnight road closures during the week commencing 13 June facilitated a second eastbound traffic lane to open on Saturday 18 June minimising disruption to road users.

Winvic installed temporary metal bridging plates across parts of the eastbound carriageway, which enabled a further eastbound lane and the eastbound exit slip road at junction 37 to be reopened on Friday 8 July.

Winvic has employed its ‘one-team’ approach and is working closely with a number of National Highways project partners; Jacobs is designing the repairs, traffic management is being led by Amey and Winvic, along with specialist Contractor VSL, is heading the joint repair and replacement. Together the companies are currently working on the complex design process required to replace all eight joints across both carriageways towards a solution that reduces the need for full closures in the future as much as possible. Temporary bridging plates have been installed over the damaged bridge joints as a temporary mitigation measure, and a second set will be added this autumn. The two most critically damaged joints on the eastbound carriageway will be replaced by spring 2023 and the project will be fully complete in Autumn 2023.

Winvic won its place on the National Highways SDF in September, along with 49 other contractors that will deliver £3.6 billion of road renewal works on England’s motorways and trunk roads over the next six years.

Rob Cook, Winvic’s Director of Civils and Infrastructure, commented: “We have been working hard with National Highways and the Yorkshire North East region to mobilise the Scheme Delivery Framework since we were awarded our place on it in September, so we were able to mobilise rapidly on this project on the M62 Ouse Bridge to begin the necessary immediate temporary works. We put multiple interfaces in place with the National Highway team and the other project partners, so we could work as one-team, towards one-goal with safety as the ultimate priority.

“The surfacing and bridging plate works have met programme expectations, meaning road users have been able to go back to using multiple carriageways and the programme is in place to install more plates this Autumn; while the priority always must be safety, it’s also crucial that disruptions to people’s journeys is minimised as quickly as possible and negate the need for full road closures as much as possible. Once the permanent solution has been fully designed and fabricated, we will undertake these permanent works, facilitating the long-term safe use of the Ouse Bridge.”

Members of the public can keep up to date about the project and any related traffic disruption, by visiting https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/yorkshire-and-north-east/m62-ouse-bridge/.

Phil Jepps, National Highways Programme Delivery Manager, added: “The temporary repair work around the bridge joint and the permanent replacement of all eight joints on the Ouse Bridge is a very complex project. To complete this as quickly, safely and effectively as possible, it’s important we work with outstanding partners who share our commitment to working towards the highest possible standards. We would like to thank Winvic and our other partners on the Scheme Delivery Framework for their ongoing support to keep traffic moving safely while completing the vital resurfacing and bridging plate work.”

