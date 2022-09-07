WORKS TO START ON SITE AT BEGBROKE SCIENCE PARK TO DELIVER 135,000 SQFT OF NEW RESEARCH FACILITIES FOR OXFORD UNIVERSITY

Oxford University Property Development (OUPD), the joint venture bringing together the land, vision and opportunities of Oxford University with the investment and development management skills of Legal & General, has announced today (31 August 2022) that Mace has been appointed to deliver the next phase of development at Begbroke Science Park (BSP).

This contract is the first in a package of work representing a £100m investment in expanding the Science Park by the JV and will create a further c 135,000 sq ft of space in total. One building will become a new home for the University’s academics and the other will become a new commercial hub for companies looking to grow and build links with academia. Practical completion of the buildings, designed by nbbj architects, is targeted for early 2024.

The two buildings are lab enabled, designed by nbbj architects, to perform to high sustainability standards including BREEAM Excellent and WELL Gold Enabled. The development includes a new cycleway link between Begbroke Science Park and Kidlington as well as a public art piece by the Turner Prize winning practice Assemble.

The buildings are an expansion of the current facilities within the boundaries of the existing Begbroke Science Park at Begbroke Hill. OUPD is also working on plans, in consultation with the local community and Cherwell District Council, to bring forward wider development outside the existing boundaries of the Science Park to deliver homes, additional research and development facilities and commercial space.

The building was developed by Oxford University Development (OUD), the delivery arm of OUPD, in conjunction with Oxford University and Bruntwood SciTech. The contract has been placed by Legal & General who will oversee delivery.

Anna Strongman, CEO of OUD said today:

“Begbroke has been a home of innovation for Oxford University for over 20 years, supporting spin-out and scale up businesses, attracting and retaining talent, and generating economic and social benefits. Our partnership will deliver the further space needed to build on that success. These two new buildings will provide further much needed academic and commercial spaces by 2024.”

Mike Coplowe, Senior Development Manager, Legal & General

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with the University of Oxford, and today marks an exciting milestone in Begbroke Science Parks journey. The first phase of the scheme will bring forward new research facilities, as well as providing space to incubate spin-out companies. Future phases will also seek to develop 2,000 new homes, with a mix of affordable tenures and subsidised key worker accommodation. These new facilities will help retain talent in the city, whilst driving essential inward investment and providing opportunities for world-leading innovation, as well as much needed housing for key workers.”

Professor Patrick Grant, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research), from Oxford University, said:

“For many years Begbroke has provided a unique environment for the University’s scientists to work alongside colleagues in the private sector. Amongst many innovations, we have created new technologies and products for green and sustainable energy and for precision medicine. The new buildings will accelerate our activity and collaborations, providing flexible facilities for research groups, spinouts and innovative companies of all kinds. They represent the first phase of an ambitious plan to deliver an innovation district at Begbroke, and we are excited to see the work commence.”

Terry Spraggett, Managing Director, Construction (PREACH) at Mace said:

“Begbroke Science Park is one of the most ambitious science and education projects Mace has ever been appointed to deliver. Working closely with the University of Oxford and L&G, we’ll use our track record and experience in creating the UK’s latest science testing facilities in electronics, satellites, and medical research, to bring new research spaces for this prestigious academic institution. By assembling a multi-disciplinary team, we are delivering the buildings in the science park to the highest sustainability and quality standards.”

For more information go to www.oud.co.uk or contact Robert Gordon Clark on 07973 148238 or robert@playgc.co.uk