7 Maintenance Mistakes That Can Kill Your Car

How often do you hear stories about car owners who have had their cars break down due to negligence or poor maintenance? If you’re looking to save some cash on auto repairs, you should take note of these common mistakes.

It’s estimated that over 66 million cars are sold each year worldwide. Coincidentally, many drivers don’t realize that they can save money by taking care of their vehicles themselves.

The average American drives over 100,000 miles per year. That means there’s a good chance you’ve made at least one mistake in maintenance that could cause serious problems for your vehicle.

Preventing costly breakdowns is one of the reasons why car maintenance is important. However, many people are not familiar with the proper way to perform basic checks. If you want your car to run smoothly, you should never ignore these seven things.

1. Ignoring Worn Brakes

If you’ve ever had a flat tire that led to a breakdown, you know how important it is to get it fixed immediately. The same goes for your brakes. They should always be inspected regularly.

Brake pads wear out over time, causing them to become less effective at stopping your vehicle. This can cause your brake system to fail completely, resulting in a dangerous situation.

Your brakes need to be checked once or twice a month. Replacing them before they stop working is the best thing to do if they begin to show signs of wear.

Your safety, and that of other drivers, can be at stake if your brakes aren’t working properly. You need to check them regularly and replace worn brake pads as soon as possible.

2. Not Changing Engine Oil Regularly

An engine when being overlooked can result in serious damage if the oil isn’t changed regularly. This is because old oil contains metal particles from wear and tear. These particles can clog your engine’s valves, causing them to stick open or close too frequently. When this happens, your engine won’t run properly.

Changing your engine oil every 3,000 miles (4,828 km) is recommended by the manufacturer. Waiting too long can damage your engine, so it’s better to act sooner rather than later.

It’s easy to forget to change the oil when your car isn’t moving, but it’s one of the most important things you can do to keep your engine healthy. You should also remember not to put too much oil in your car as this will result in unnecessary trouble with engine problems.

3. Overlooking Repairs

A car is probably one of your biggest investments. If you want to get the most out of it, then you should invest some time in its maintenance.

The cost of vehicle repairs has risen dramatically over recent years. As a result, even minor problems can result in thousands of dollars in repairs.

If your car is old or expensive, you should take proper care of it. You will be able to ensure the smooth and safe operation of your car by performing regular servicing and checks.

4. Neglecting Tires

It’s easy to forget about tires when you’re driving through rush hour traffic, but neglecting them can lead to serious damage. A flat tire can cost hundreds of dollars to fix, so make sure you check your tires every few months.

Drivers are warned when their tires are underinflated or overinflated using tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS). They also provide information on the remaining tread life of each tire. TPMS sensors are installed into the valve stem of every tire.

Tires play a vital role in ensuring safe driving conditions. Properly maintained tires ensure better fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and improved handling.

5. Failing to Check Engine Lights

You’ve probably heard of the term ‘check engine light‘ before. The vehicle displays these warning signs when there is a problem. The problem is, checking these lights can be tricky.

There are three types of check engine lights:

1. Malfunction indicator lamp (MIL) – These lights indicate problems with the ignition system or other components. They come on intermittently and usually go off after a short period of time.

2. Low/high oil pressure light (LHOP) – These lights warn you that your engine has low or high oil pressure. They also come on intermittently and go off after a short time.

3. Service engine soon (SES) – These lights signal that your engine is going to fail within a certain number of miles. They come on constantly and don’t go off until the engine fails.

Ignoring a warning light on your dashboard can cause problems down the road. If you don’t pay attention to your vehicle’s warning lights, you might miss important signs of trouble.

You should immediately stop if you notice any warning lights while driving. You will be able to determine whether your vehicle has a problem by doing this.

6. Running Car On Reserve Fuel

Running your car on reserve fuel can cause serious damage to your vehicle. People always forget to check their fuel level before leaving home. This can lead to a runout of fuel in the middle of the way, hence there are no options except to run the car on reserve fuel.

The idea of running your car on reserve fuel might appeal to you if you want to save money. But this practice can cause serious damage to the engine. The first step to preventing such problems is to ensure that your gas tank is properly topped off and checked regularly.

7. Overfilling Gas

Gasoline is a highly flammable liquid that contains hydrocarbons and additives. When gasoline is stored in a container, it begins to evaporate. This evaporation causes air pockets to form inside the container. These air pockets can become explosive if enough pressure builds up inside them.

When you fill your tank, you should only fill it to the maximum level recommended by your manufacturer. The reason is simple, putting too much gas in your tank can cause your car to break down or explode.

Conclusion

Car maintenance is important because it helps prevent costly repairs down the road. The good thing is you don’t have to be a mechanic to perform basic checks and maintenance. Performing these tasks yourself can even save you time and money.

In addition to the mistakes above, read why vehicle safety in construction sites can be a concern, especially if you work in the construction industry, to learn about some more common mistakes you should avoid.