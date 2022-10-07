Aggregate Industries expands its operations in the South of England with the acquisition of Wiltshire Heavy Building

Construction materials supplier Aggregate Industries, a member of the Holcim Group, has announced the acquisition of Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials Ltd, a regional leader in ready-mix concrete, primary and recycled aggregates, concrete products and waste management solutions.

The strategic acquisition will see Aggregate Industries strengthen its operations in the South and South-West of England with new sites in Devizes, Theale, Faringdon and Fairford, as well as providing future growth opportunities. It will also enable the company to introduce the ECOPact+ range in the regional market with a supply of Construction and Demolition Waste.

Driving circular construction, Wiltshire recycles 150,000 tons of construction & demolition waste each year into aggregates and concrete with its state-of-the art material recovery system. This transaction represents the first acquisition of a recycling business in the UK, helping Aggregate Industries to deliver on its circular economy ambitions at scale and strengthening its position in innovative and sustainable building solutions in the UK.

Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials, through its Wiltshire Concrete and Berkshire Concrete brands, is a good tactical fit for Aggregate Industries expanding the company’s footprint along the M4 corridor, which links London to Southwest England. Wiltshire recorded net sales of GBP 17m in 2021.

Dragan Maksimovic, CEO of Aggregate Industries UK, said: “Wiltshire Building Materials is a well-established business with a history spanning more than three decades, with a team of highly talented and passionate people. It has a strong customer base in what will be new areas of operation for Aggregate Industries. Its focus on recycled aggregates also provides us with specialist expertise as we promote a circular economy and strive to become the UK’s leading supplier of sustainable construction materials.”



Kevin McQuaid, Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials Ltd, added: “Our whole team is incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a business and has a real passion for the service we provide our customers. We are excited to begin the next phase of our journey as part of Aggregate Industries and are confident that, with our new owners’ backing, we can continue to build on our excellent reputation based on trust and customer service.”