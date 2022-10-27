Aggregate Industries to put sustainability in the driving seat at Highways UK

Aggregate Industries will be showcasing its wide range of green construction material innovations and vast expertise in the road surfacing sector at the Highways UK 2022 exhibition as it continues in its mission to fast-track sustainability in the future of construction.

Taking place on 2nd – 3rd November at the NEC, Birmingham the Highways UK exhibition brings together all key stakeholders responsible for planning, developing, managing, maintaining, and future-proofing the nation’s road networks. Since launching in 2015, it has quickly become the most popular annual event in the industry’s calendar.

Located at stand G11, Aggregate Industries’ Surfacing Solutions senior leadership team will be on hand during the two days to discuss the business’ wide range of innovative sustainable road surfacing solutions, along with the business’ renowned contracting services.

Key green innovations set to be discussed at Aggregate Industries stand include SuperLow-Carbon – the industry’s first biogenic asphalt – along with Foamix, which uses up to 95% recycled or reclaimed products in the mix design. Visitors will also get insight on the business’ warm mix asphalt range, now available as standard, providing a more sustainable solution for surfacing applications.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to Highways UK this year where we will be showcasing our full scope of sustainable solutions designed for the sector,” said Thomas Edgcumbe, Managing Director for Surfacing Solutions at Aggregate Industries. “Greener highways may be high on the list as Britain looks to its net zero future, but it still faces some important challenges. One of the most pressing of these is transitioning to credible low-carbon solutions that deliver the same structural integrity as traditional ones while delivering on wider net zero aims. Adding further complexity is the challenge of tight deadlines, restricted budgets and economic uncertainty. As we see it, our job is to make easier work of this shift by not just developing innovations to meet the future challenge, but the expertise to deliver them at scale and pace.”

For Aggregate Industries it isn’t just about helping the industry building greener now but inspiring and empowering the next generation. This is seen as, as part of the show’s Exhibitors’ Trail; the business will host three groups of local school children who will learn more about carbon reduction in construction and the wide variety of job opportunities available through Aggregate Industries’ apprenticeship scheme. Alongside this, the children, as with all attendees, will get a chance to take part in the ‘Carbon Conundrum’ game which involves creating a road scheme and being awarded a traffic light rating on carbon and social value.

As a key event sponsor, the company’s Sustainability Director, Kirstin McCarthy will also be hosting an expert talk at the event entitled ‘Transition to Net Zero’ covering the latest sustainable construction solutions and processes on the market and the role they can play in accelerating the net zero trajectory.

Talking of the show, Kirstin adds: “Drawing on our rich legacy of working on some of the biggest road surfacing projects in Britain, we continue to invest heavily in developing and delivering the innovation needed to enable a greener highways future. Highways UK offers the ideal platform to demonstrate our ever-expanding portfolio and provide expert consultancy, and we look forward to meeting as many attendees as possible.”

Aggregate Industries’ expert ‘Transition to Net Zero’ speaker slot will take place on 2nd November at 2.50pm.

To find out more visit www.highways.co.uk. Alternatively, for more information on Aggregate Industries’ Surfacing Solutions visit www.aggregate.com