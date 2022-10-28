AutoBoost: what is it?  And why do you need it?

Performance boosting feature wins another Archie for

Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks at this year’s Awards for Excellence

When the Awards jury met to select the winners for this year’s Archies – the UKMHA’s Awards for Excellence – one particular feature intrigued them. It was AutoBoost on the Mitsubishi EDiA XL 4-5 tonne electric counterbalance truck.

So, what is it and what does it do?

It’s one of a clutch of patent-pending design innovations that singled out the electric EDiA XL from its rivals and helped it scoop a deserved Archie.

Put simply, AutoBoost senses when truck speed on an incline drops by more than 1.5km/hr. Then it automatically and seamlessly delivers the additional torque and acceleration to maintain normal progress. There’s no pause and no loss of momentum.

In doing so, AutoBoost eliminates a common failing among competitor electric trucks: power drop-off on ramps and long inclines. It also overcomes one of the reasons why some sectors have been reluctant to make the switch from diesel.

“In every demo, it is AutoBoost that seals the deal,” explains Ben Haseley, Managing Director of RDD, the sole UK distributor for Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks. “As soon as it comes to a ramp, rivals start to slow right down but the EDiA XL just powers up. It’s been a key factor in the decision-making process across a broad sweep of industries previously committed to diesel including transport, logistics, drinks, timber, brick and block.

“Customers who are looking for the ultimate performance also love the fact that AutoBoost can be programmed to instantly deliver maximum acceleration from the moment the accelerator pedal is depressed.”

Game-changing traction and greater storage density

But that’s not the only reason the 4-5 tonne Mitsubishi EDiA XL stormed its way to an Archie. It’s just one in a series of features that make this truck the smoothest, strongest and quietest electric on the market.

Developed for genuine indoor-outdoor performance in every conceivable application the EDiA XL features four-wheel steering along with another unique innovation: an electric differential lock. Together they deliver sure-footed traction and control, even in the most hostile environments.

At the rear of the truck the wheels turn through a massive 100-degree lock to help deliver the smallest turning circle on the market – typically 500mm less than diesel models – to generate greater storage density.

The most energy-efficient electric counterbalance in its 4-5 tonne class, EDiA XL works exceptionally long shifts. Available with a choice of battery types, when specified with lithium-ion batteries, it will work multi-shift operations, making it a genuine rival to diesel in terms on non-stop availability.

Equipped with state-of-the art software to match performance characteristics to the operating conditions as well the individual operator, EDiA XL has been designed to inspire confidence, optimise safety and maximise throughput.

“Every now and then a product comes along that stands head and shoulders above the rest,” says Ben Haseley. “That supremacy may only last a few years, but during that time, it’s the benchmark against which all others are judged. The Mitsubishi EDiA XL is that truck.”

In selecting the EDiA XL as winner of the Environmental Product Award 2022, the jury was impressed by new technologies developed by Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks that allow an electric truck to offer a green alternative to IC engine trucks in more demanding environments than ever before.

For further information about EDiA XL, or to find out more about any product in the award-winning Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks range, visit www.mitforklift.com or call the Mitsubishi Greenline on 0845 3713048