Balfour Beatty joins forces with Aker Solutions to collaborate on UK offshore wind opportunities

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, today announces that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Aker Solutions – an integrated solutions, products and services provider to the global energy industry – to deliver end-to-end design and construction solutions for the concrete floating and gravity-based UK offshore wind industry.

The partnership will see the companies’ complementary skills, resources and experience combined to offer a whole life solution: Balfour Beatty has an extensive track record of executing complex civil engineering works for complex infrastructure and energy projects across the UK, whilst Aker Solutions has a long history of delivering concrete structures for marine environments globally.

Stephen Tarr, Chief Executive Officer of Balfour Beatty’s Major Projects business, said: “We are delighted to partner with Aker Solutions to respond to this requirement for increased offshore generation. This builds on decades of experience of constructing complex structures, most recently demonstrated by the production of large marine concrete components for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.”

Jason Brown, Aker Solutions’ Head of Renewables in the UK said: “Offshore wind has a pivotal role to play in increasing our use of renewable energy, which in turn is essential to achieving energy security and reducing carbon emissions. Only by moving further out to sea in deeper waters, can we achieve the UK’s ambitious 50 GW target for offshore wind deployment.”

“Concrete floating and gravity-based foundations are an excellent solution for offshore wind in the North Sea. They provide the level of performance needed in challenging sea conditions, demand high levels of local content and can be less carbon intensive than other go-to foundation solutions”.

The partners have established a joint taskforce with key personnel from both organisations responsible for identifying future opportunities.