Berkeley Wins National Award for Tackling Carbon Emissions

Berkeley Group was awarded the Carbon Reduction Award at the 2022 National Sustainability Awards in October.



The cross-sector awards, from The Better Society Network, celebrate ‘the pioneers of sustainability’ across the UK.



The Carbon Reduction Award recognises Berkeley’s ambitious, holistic climate action strategy including solutions to cut carbon emissions – creating low carbon, resilient homes and places, alongside transformational changes to construction processes and wider business operations.



Berkeley has set independently validated science-based targets for reducing carbon emissions, and is committed to being a net zero business by 2040.



Carbon emissions from Berkeley’s direct operations have reduced by more than 40% since 2018-2019, and the business has procured 100% renewable electricity across all UK operations since May 2017.



Rob Perrins, Chief Executive of Berkeley Group, said: “As a responsible business we have a duty to take action on climate change and this has been a priority for Berkeley more than a decade. This award reflects the hard work of our teams and partners, finding real solutions that support the transition to a low-carbon economy, and creating sustainable homes for the future.”



Looking ahead, Berkeley is expanding its work to drive down embodied carbon. The homebuilder has completed 15 embodied carbon assessments, across a range of building typologies, to help identify the carbon-intensive materials within new buildings. Assessments will now be undertaken for new sites from the early planning stages, as Berkeley works with partners to understand the carbon intensity of different materials and reduce their impacts in these future projects.



