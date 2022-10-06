Boutique property developer doubles workforce to support sustained growth

Boutique developer Life Less Ordinary has created five significant new roles, further expanding its workforce to deliver more homes. The move comes as it looks forward to continued growth with an appetite to see its output increase to a residential development value of over £50 million next year.

In what amounts to an almost total re-structure of the construction team, Life Less Ordinary head hunted James Cross into the role of Head of Technical. James joins from Permission Homes and over a career that spans almost 40 years, he has gained experience with leading industry names that include Barratt Homes, Crest Nicholson, and Berkeley Homes. A member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, James is experienced in all aspects of residential development and has built an enviable track record of delivering complex residential and mixed used schemes.

Life Less Ordinary has also strengthened its commercial team with Paul Litherland who arrives from Inland Homes to assume the role of Head of Commercial. Sponsored through his university degree by Taylor Woodrow Construction, Paul has gone on to gain experience with Kier Construction and Tolent Construction. Completing the commercial team line-up will be Ben Revel who joins as Assistant Surveyor to support Paul and develop the businesses procurement processes.

Darren Breen, meanwhile, left Boshers to join Life Less Ordinary in the construction arm as Operations Manager. After working at Ballymore and Inland Homes, his experience and expertise in construction will allow the business to enhance its product offering with a closer eye to detail and the ability to scale up to a larger number of homes.

Commenting on the new appointments, Hinesh Chawda, Director at Life Less Ordinary said:

“We have a hugely ambitious appetite to deliver more quality, desirable homes and to do that it is vital that we have the very best senior experience within our team.

“The combined experience and enthusiasm of James, Paul, Ben and Darren will allow us to ensure that we continue building quality, desirable homes and a consistently exceptional product as we move through a period of sustained growth.”

Life Less Ordinary has also appointed Danielle Chevannes to the role of Customer Service Manager. As a business committed to delivering the strongest customer experience from initial enquiry through to sale completion and follow up, these appointments underscore the team’s focus on providing a customer focused full-service offering.

Hinesh concludes:

“We have witnessed the positive impact that controlling the entire development process has for the end user and the value that it brings to our customers in their new homes. Danielle will be the principal point of contact for all our buyers and ensure that our customer care matches the quality of the homes that we’re selling.”