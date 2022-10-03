Bouygues UK reaches highest point of £46 Million build at Peckham Flaxyard

Bouygues UK has celebrated reaching the highest point of the development build at Peckham Flaxyard, a mixed-use, residential-led scheme in the heart of Peckham. The Bouygues UK team, along with Southwark Council, who are delivering the project, marked this milestone on 21st September with a traditional ‘topping out’ ceremony. The event was opened by the joyous sound of the brass band from local primary school, St. James the Great.

Councillor Darren Merrill, Southwark’s Cabinet Member for Council Homes and Homelessness

Once complete in late 2023, the £46.8m scheme will deliver 120 new, affordable homes. This will include 96 council homes for social rent as part of Southwark Council’s commitment to tackling the housing crisis locally by building thousands of new council homes across the borough, and 24 shared ownership homes. The scheme will also include disabled car parking, cycle storage for residents and commercial space on the ground floor together with landscaping of the surrounding areas.

The scheme is bordered by the library, leisure centre, high street, a number of primary and secondary schools and existing homes. It involves close collaboration with the local community and key stakeholders. Bouygues UK has already delivered over £3m in social value including: 158 hours volunteering in the local area; over £29,000 donated to local charities; and 21 training and employment sessions given to local unemployed residents.

In order to keep carbon emissions on site to a minimum, Bouygues UK has partnered with Gaia to identify, monitor and reduce the power consumption, using AI and motion sensor software. In August this year alone, this has reduced CO2 emissions by 1,497kg.

Rob Bradley, CEO of Bouygues UK, said: “I’m so pleased to be here to celebrate the progress we have made on this important scheme which will make such a positive difference to the local area and increase the availability of affordable housing. It’s fantastic to be helping Southwark Council with their goal of building thousands of new council homes across the borough.”

Cllr Darren Merrill, Southwark’s Cabinet Member for Council Homes and Homelessness, said, “I’m delighted to see the building works progressing so well here on such an important council homes site in the heart of Peckham. This site will provide 120 desperately-needed new homes for local people, all of which will be genuinely affordable. With such enormous demand for housing in Peckham, I know that these new homes will represent hope, stability and security for so many in our community.”