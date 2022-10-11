Bouygues UK Shortlisted for Wales STEM Award

Construction engineering company Bouygues UK is the only construction company to have been shortlisted at the Wales STEM Awards. Bouygues UK was nominated in the ‘STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Private Sector)’ Category for its STEM schools programme of activity, which includes its ‘Girls Believe Academy’.

Running across the whole of the UK, the innovative ‘Girls Believe Academy’ programme addresses the skills gap by demonstrating to young girls who are at the critical stage in their career decision-making, the diverse career options that can be had in construction and engineering. Selected ambassadors from Bouygues UK’s women’s network WeLink then share their own career experiences, offering real-world examples of how they got their role, the subjects they studied at school and the enriching experiences they have had following a career in construction and engineering.

“The focal feature of the academy is to showcase the amazing women who have been instrumental in the construction of some of the most challenging and recognisable buildings around the world. This project also helps promote our internal network of STEM ambassadors, building a sense of community and shared responsibility within our own organisations,” said Leigh Hughes, Bouygues UK’s Business Growth and Social Value Director.

“Using the academy as a springboard for further engagement and opportunity, young people who have taken part have gone on to do work experience with Bouygues UK and in companies within our supply chain. The opportunity for industry engagement is significant, especially for those who are facing barriers to engagement or are at a disadvantage due to social and economic circumstances.

“Bouygues UK is committed to addressing the skills gap in our industry, while also achieving gender parity in construction and engineering roles by inspiring young women to consider a career in construction and engineering. By developing ambassadors for the academy we are building our own internal network of STEM collaborators, creating a sense of community and shared responsibility within Bouygues UK.”

The awards, which celebrate those making a difference to and championing Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) in Wales, will shine a spotlight on businesses who are creating an impact on the Welsh economy, those addressing the STEM diversity gap and skills shortage and those inspiring and raising aspirations of the next generation.

All finalists across the 12 categories will now be considered by an industry-leading panel of judges, with the winners being announced at the awards ceremony at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel on 27th October 2022.

