Brighton’s Edward Street Quarter welcomes first residents

The first people have moved into their homes at Brighton and Hove’s newest neighbourhood, Edward Street Quarter (ESQ), located on the former AMEX House site in the city’s Kemptown district.

The development, located just a stone’s throw from the seafront and the famous Palace Pier, comprises 168 homes and promises to be a vibrant, eclectic and inclusive part of the local community.

As soon as people move in, they’re invited to join the Edward Street app to meet co-residents, find out what’s going on in the building and wider neighbourhood, and access all the latest news, events and exclusive offers. There’s also an opportunity to offer feedback so their experience can be tweaked and improved on an ongoing basis.

Steve Eccles, Director at developer Socius, said: “ESQ has been built with community in mind. The residents are welcome to connect digitally, and there are lots of places where they can meet in real life, too, such as the stylish residents’ rooftop terrace, which has stunning views of the sea, as well as the green community spaces.”

There are a handful of one, two and three-bedroom apartments available, many with private balcony space. Tom Bryant, Director of Savills, one of the lead real estate agencies working on ESQ, said: “These apartments have so much to offer in this flourishing new neighbourhood, which is minutes from the beach and the Lanes, and within walking distance of the station. With very limited new build stock in Brighton, we anticipate continued high levels of interest in the remaining apartments at this flagship residential development.”

James Epps, Director of Oakley Property, Sussex-based land and new homes specialists, jointly marketing ESQ, said: “The development has everything you need for modern work-leisure living. Gyms, retail spaces, restaurants, co-workspaces and public art installations. Plus, you have easy access to Brighton and Hove itself, and all the city’s amazing facilities.”

The development also features 125,000 sq ft of flexible office space, making it the largest provision of workspace to be delivered in the city since 1993. It includes 20,000 sq ft designated for food, beverage, retail and leisure.

Edward Street Quarter is the £140 million redevelopment of the former AMEX House in Brighton, owned by mixed-use developer Socius, First Base, and Patron Capital.

For more information about Edward Street Quarter, please visit edwardstreetquarter.com.