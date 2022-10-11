Buckthorn Partners to acquire Amey plc

Buckthorn Partners LLP (Buckthorn), a UK investment firm focused on energy services businesses, announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Amey Group PLC, a UK-headquartered infrastructure services and consulting engineering company, from Ferrovial S.A. (Ferrovial).

Amey is a leading supplier to the UK government and public sector with over 100-years of experience in innovative design and infrastructure management, maintenance, and upgrade, with core expertise in consulting and transport and built infrastructure management.

Buckthorn will partner in this transaction with One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe.

Buckthorn and OEP will invest in Amey to strengthen and grow the business and to access new opportunities, particularly in energy transition, where Amey is particularly well-placed to support the UK’s Net Zero ambitions.

Nicholas Gee, Founding Partner at Buckthorn Partners, said:

“Amey is at the heart of developing innovative routes to deliver the UK’s infrastructure needs. Amey’s consulting and engineering services are essential to expedite the energy transition by improving the performance of transport and building infrastructure.

We are delighted to acquire a business with market leading capability in managing critical infrastructure and look forward to building on this capability and on Amey’s positive work in social value and sustainability.

Our ownership will bring stability, investment and expertise to grow and develop the company. We have a strong track record of growing businesses and are excited about the prospect of working closely with Amey and its excellent workforce to shape the future of the business.”