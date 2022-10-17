Caddick Construction completes on £7 million Warrington Youth Zone

Young people are already enjoying the state-of-the-art facilities that include an indoor climbing wall, 3G pitch and dance studio

Caddick Construction has completed on the state-of-the-art Warrington Youth Zone which is offering a huge range of sports, arts and social facilities to the town’s young people.

Construction began on the £7million centre in 2020, on behalf of the national charity OnSide.

Located in the stadium quarter next to the University Technical College (UTC) off Dallam Lane, Warrington Youth Zone boasts an indoor climbing wall, 3G rooftop kick pitch, four court sports hall, dance and drama studio, training kitchen, arts and crafts space, fully equipped gym, music room with recording studio and enterprise suite.

OnSide now has a network of 14 Youth Zones across the country including similar centres in Wigan, Chorley, Bolton, Manchester, Oldham, London and Birkenhead. For just 50p per visit, they offer young people a space to enjoy a wide variety of sports, arts, learn new skills, or just socialise and have support from trained and dedicated youth workers.

Warrington Youth Zone, which has become home to the well-established Warrington Youth Club charity, is now open seven days a week with over 2,000 members registered. More than 20 activities are on offer for up to 250 young people, aged between seven and 19 or up to 25 for those with additional needs, every day.

Adam Poyner, Head of Construction for OnSide, said: “The Youth Zone looks absolutely amazing both inside and out. I would like to thank Caddick Construction for taking our designs and vision to the next level and skilfully brought this building to life.”

David McNicholl, CEO of Warrington Youth Zone, added: “It has been an exciting journey to get Warrington Youth Zone up and running, and to see the young people already in and using the facilities make it all worthwhile. We’ve been open for a few weeks now and to see it packed out every evening really is a dream come true – it’s the building and the place they deserve.

I’d like to thank all our supporters, particularly Warrington Borough Council, who have made this facility possible which will undoubtedly help improve the opportunities and life experiences of young people from across the district.”

Ian Threadgold, Managing Director of Caddick Construction NW, said: “It has been a privilege to work on this project with Onside Youth Zones. Not only is it an eye-catching landmark that has been designed to really make a statement, the facilities are just awesome and will inspire young people to try new activities that just weren’t possible before.

He added: “And this Youth Zone couldn’t have come at a better time for Warrington and its youngsters when so many hard-working families are feeling a real cost of living squeeze.”

The project team consisted of Seven Architecture, HL Engineers, Hurstwood Environmental Consulting and Walker Sime.