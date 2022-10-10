The new Catterick Integrated Care Campus has just received planning approval from the the National Health Service (NHS) and Ministry of Defence (MOD). The development, which has been more than seven years in the making, will provide a range of healthcare services for Armed Forces personnel and their families based at Catterick Garrison and residents of the wider Richmondshire area.

“The NHS and MOD have been working together since 2015 worked to turn the vision for an integrated health and care campus for military and local civilian populations into reality. The formal planning approval is a major milestone, moving us forward with finalising our service proposals and achieving final approvals. I would like to thank all our partners for this significant collective achievement that in time will support the needs of the local community,” said Wendy Balmain, North Yorkshire Place Director for the NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (HNYICB).

The purpose-build centre in the Garrison will feature primary care, advanced primary care, mental health services, physiotherapy, NHS dentistry for children and adults with a disability and voluntary and community healthcare support providers under one roof. Subject to final clinical modelling, the Catterick Integrated Care Campus should be completed in 2024.

Appointed contractor, Tilbury Douglas, aims to maximise social value for the area, with a focus on new job creation and training opportunities for the local community. They will also engage with local community groups to identify ways in which they can provide support. There are plans to hold future engagement events together with partners for the local community, which will be advertised locally.

“It’s fantastic to have received formal planning permission for the Integrated Care Campus. My team and the project’s design partners have worked hard to develop a scheme that the local community can be proud of. Construction of the new Integrated Care Campus will benefit the local area, both during construction through new employment and training opportunities, and for the life of the building, supporting the community with high quality health care services. My team will now focus on finalising the design and preparing the site for construction to commence early next year,” added Paul Ellenor, Regional Director of Tilbury Douglas Construction.

Construction works have already commenced on site to prepare it for the start of construction in Spring 2023, with several previously unused and dilapidated buildings having been demolished due to being no longer viable for use.

