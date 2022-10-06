CHAS teams up with SafetyCulture to help members improve risk performance

CHAS, the trusted expert in supply chain compliance, has teamed up with SafetyCulture, the global technology company, to provide CHAS contractors with discounted access to SafetyCulture’s digital operations management platform.

SafetyCulture’s platform empowers businesses to harness the power of observation to identify and reduce risk and save money while driving continuous improvement in safety and quality management.

The agreement includes the use of iAuditor, SafetyCulture’s flagship inspection management software which allows teams to capture data, identify areas of improvement, share reports and collaborate via a simple-to-use app. Using iAuditor, CHAS members can perform checks, report issues, automate tasks and communicate fluidly within a single auditable trail.

CHAS members have access to an exclusive 10% discount on iAuditor and can get started for free for up to 10 users. CHAS members are also eligible for a 10% discount on EdApp, an all-in-one mobile training platform that gives workers the flexibility to train at any place, any time.

The SafetyCulture discount is the latest in an ever-growing bank of CHAS membership benefits designed to help members’ businesses thrive and save them thousands of pounds a year. Other benefits include discounted cyber security support, access to a free legal helpline, 20% discount with Speedy Hire, TradePoint cards that give 10% off at B&Q, as well as discounted training courses and free access to e-learning resources.

Commenting on CHAS’s partnership with Safety Culture, CHAS Managing Director Ian McKinnon says: “We’re really excited to be teaming up with SafetyCulture to offer our members an exclusive discount on access to this cutting edge platform.

“CHAS is committed to helping members strive for continuous improvement in their health & safety performance and SafetyCulture’s tools enable users to do just that.

“By harnessing these tools, CHAS members will have the potential to strengthen their risk management processes, reduce accidents and incident levels and build even better businesses.”

Niamh Keane, Head of UK, SafetyCulture adds: “SafetyCulture and CHAS share a vision to make the highest levels of risk, health and safety and quality management available as broadly as possible. Through the use of SafetyCulture’s easy-to-use tools like iAuditor and EdApp, CHAS members will be able to equip their frontline with market-leading technology and skills to deliver on this vision.”

To find out more about how CHAS can help your business, call CHAS today on 0345 521 9111 or visit www.chas.co.uk