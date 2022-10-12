CKH AGREES CONTRACT WITH WILLMOTT DIXON TO BUILD NORTHMINSTER DEVELOPMENT 

CROSS KEYS HOMES (CKH) has signed contracts with Willmott Dixon to build their flagship Northminster development.

Willmott Dixon was invited on to the development team by Peterborough Investment Partnership (PIP) earlier this year before the site was sold on to CKH, and since then have led on the demolition of the existing buildings and groundworks on the site.

Now it has signed a main works development contract which will see Willmott Dixon leading on all aspects of the build of this exciting £70 million development project.

CKH’s Chief Executive, Claire Higgins, said: “We are delighted to have signed contracts with Willmott Dixon to deliver this flagship scheme for the city, which will provide 315 new affordable homes.

“Willmott Dixon’s purpose is to deliver brilliant buildings, transform lives, strengthen communities and enhance the environment, which goes hand-in-hand with our core objectives and makes them the ideal partner for this exciting development.”

David McCallion, director at Willmott Dixon, said: “We’re pleased to have now signed contracts with Cross Keys Homes for this fantastic ten-storey flagship development.

“This is a hugely significant regeneration project, and we will be using innovative construction methods to build better, greener and smarter. Offsite elements will include a lightgauge steel frame, brick slips and the use of bathroom pods, which will help to ensure quality, programme certainty and come with environmental benefits.”

Due to be finished in October 2024, the Northminster development, which is in part, being funded by a £12.5 million grant from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, will provide much needed high-quality affordable housing in the city centre.

CKH are being advised on this project by construction consultants AA Projects, and working alongside Willmott Dixon are a project team which consists of architects Corstorphine & Wright, planning consultants ELG, structural engineers SBK, and mechanical and electrical engineers Briggs & Forrester.

Willmott Dixon will be prioritising locally sourced labour, providing training opportunities and investing in local businesses throughout the build period, which is anticipated to take around two years with the first completed homes expected by summer 2024. The bespoke social value commitment planned will generate a social return on investment in the region of £3.2 million.