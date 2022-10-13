Conlon Construction appointed to Leyland extra care scheme following planning approval

Conlon Construction has successfully commenced stage one of a two-stage tender process via the North West Construction Hub to deliver a new extra care facility in South Ribble, which will support independent living for older people.

Planning approval has now been granted for Jubilee Gardens, located on West Paddock in Leyland, which will include 70 apartments with on-site support and facilities such as a café and hair salon, designed to help people live longer in their own homes.

Owned and managed by South Ribble Borough Council, Jubilee Gardens is the first scheme of its kind in the borough, and has been designed in a sustainable way, including improved pedestrian links to Leyland town centre, secure cycle parking and mobility scooter hire to promote the use of eco-friendly transport.

Work is planned to begin on site before the end of the year, with completion due in 2024. Applications of interest from potential residents will open from 2023.

Michael Conlon, chairman at Conlon Construction, said: “This will be a pivotal development for the local area, setting new standards in the design of extra care facilities that are so vital for the community.

“As with all of our projects, we will be ensuring that local contractors are tasked with supporting us, so we play our part in boosting businesses that, like us, contribute to the success of the local economy.

“Now that planning approval has been granted, we’ll be getting straight to work so that older residents in South Ribble can begin to experience all the benefits of Jubilee Gardens as soon as possible.”

Councillor Paul Foster, leader of South Ribble Borough Council, said: “I am very pleased that Jubilee Gardens has now got the go-ahead to start. This is the first scheme of this kind for South Ribble and will provide a much-needed housing solution for our ageing population. It is exciting to see the project move on to the next stage to deliver these benefits.

“Despite the cost pressures within the construction industry the Council has committed to deliver the scheme to achieve high levels of energy efficiency to assist residents with the rising cost of living. Jubilee Gardens is part of South Ribble Borough Council’s planned investment programme for the borough, and I am pleased that we will be able to offer this support for residents in the future.”

Artist’s impressions of the scheme can be viewed at www.southribble.gov.uk/jubileegardens