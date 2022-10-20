Constructing Excellence South West CEO voted South West Property Personality of the Year

Constructing Excellence South West’s CEO has been crowned the winner of an incredible regional property and construction award.

Andrew Carpenter has been voted the Property Personality of the Year at the 2022 South West Property Awards.

Returning for the fifteenth consecutive year, the awards recognise outstanding achievements of the people, businesses and organisations which have played a vital role in the design and development of the built environment in the South West region.

Since joining the construction sector 45 years ago, Andrew has worked tirelessly and was selected for his contribution during Covid-19 and beyond where he created opportunities for construction professionals across the South West to regularly collaborate via webinars, dinners or debates.

“I can’t quite believe that I was voted the South West Property Personality of the Year,” comments Andrew.

“At Constructing Excellence South West we’re passionate about supporting the industry and wanted to make sure we continued to engage with our members throughout the pandemic. So, we designed and launched a brand-new weekly webinar series covering a wide range of industry topics to keep people informed and consulted.

“It’s fantastic to win this award and I’m incredibly proud to have been nominated by the judges and chosen by the ballot.”

Constructing Excellence South West is a member-led organisation created to drive the change agenda in construction across the South West region. It exists to improve industry performance to produce a better-built environment and operates for the good of the construction industry and its stakeholders.

For more information on Constructing Excellence South West and its membership visit: https://constructingexcellencesw.org.uk/