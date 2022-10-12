CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON SPECIALIST CARE HOME IN LEEDS

Specialist care provider, Exemplar Health Care, has begun on-site construction for its new £7.7M specialist care home in Leeds.

The new 41 bed, 4-unit care home named Hillside Court, began construction in September, with plans for the home to open to residents in winter 2023, which will create over 150 jobs for the local area.

Hillside Court will be located on St. Anthony’s Road in Leeds, and will be Exemplar Health Care’s third home in Leeds. Once open, Hillside Court will specialise in supporting adults living with complex mental health needs, neuro-disabilities and physical disabilities.

Charlotte Lloyd, Director of Commissioning at Exemplar Health Care, comments: “Hillside Court will be well-equipped to meet the needs of its new residents. Each of the 41 bedrooms will come with an en-suite wet room, and the building will feature high quality, spacious communal spaces, sensory and therapy rooms and landscaped gardens, for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“As well as providing employment opportunities, there are plans in place to integrate the new care home into the local community. It’s our ambition is for the home to be a place where we host events, and where our residents can be part of the community, whether through work placements, local events or volunteering.”

North-East based contractor, Walter Thompson, has been appointed to develop the specialist care home. Dave Watson, Contracts Manager at Walter Thompson, said: “We are so happy to be partnering with Exemplar Health Care again to build a brand new, state-of-the-art care home that will not only provide employment to the local community, but help those who are living with complex needs receive the highest quality of care. Construction has officially started on site and we look forward to completing the project next year.”

With over 35 homes across Yorkshire, the Midlands, the North East and North West, Exemplar Health Care provides person-centred care and rehabilitation that focuses on maximising independence, building everyday living skills and empowering people to live as fulfilled lives as possible. For further information on Exemplar Health Care, to apply for a role at Hillside Court, or to engage with the business about potential sites for new homes, visit: https://www.exemplarhc.com/care-homes/hillside-court