Construction Industry Celebrate As Annual Trades Awards Winners Announced

Construction industry organisations and individuals celebrated on Friday evening (28th October) as the 2022 Trades Awards winners were announced.

Also celebrating its 10th anniversary, the annual awards ceremony took place at Ardoe House in Aberdeen and saw 370 people attend and enjoy an evening of recognition and celebration.

The event saw MND Scotland as its charity beneficiary with over £5,000 raised on the evening.

The Trades Awards are organised by local creative marketing agency Mearns & Gill and were launched in 2012 to reward and recognise individuals, teams, and businesses within the North East construction industry. Celebrating its tenth year, the awards ceremony invited applications from businesses across all disciplines within construction, and from sole traders right up to national construction businesses with a head office in the North East. The 2022 event saw the main award sponsor Stewart Milne Group return for the 8th consecutive year and supporting sponsor W M Donald, who has supported the event for 6 years.

The Trades Awards 2023 winners are:

Sustainability in Construction, sponsored by Cala Homes GPH Builders Merchants

Excellence in Health & Safety, sponsored by Safety Scotland W M Donald

Best New Business, sponsored by W M Donald Morrice Plant Hire

Outstanding Customer Service, sponsored by Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes PMC Property Management & Lettings

Home/Building Improvement, sponsored by CITB Camphill Architecture & Development

Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by James Gibb Marc O’Donnell, W M Donald

Tradesperson of the Year, sponsored by Malcolm Allan Housebuilders George Pirie, Barratt Homes

Rising Star, sponsored by Glulam Solutions Owen Harper, Scotia Homes

Site Manager of the Year, sponsored by PMC Property Management & Lettings Fraser Stephen, Scotia Homes Ltd

Above and Beyond, sponsored by Scotia Homes Ryan Morrison and Darren Findlay, ‘Let’s Kick This Together’

Construction Project of the Year, sponsored by Bancon Homes Halliday Fraser Munro

Best Small Trades Business, sponsored by Transform North East Services

Best Large Trade Business, sponsored by STV W M Donald

Outstanding Contribution, sponsored by Stewart Milne Group Mike Macauley, GPH Builders Merchants



The evening also saw Isla Stewart of Mearns & Gill awarded with a surprise ‘Event Manager of the Decade’ award, specifically created to recognise her 10 years of dedication to organising and running the event.

Mike Wilson, Managing Director at Mearns & Gill says, “It was a very special evening celebrating the 10th annual Trades Awards and everything it stands for. Looking back to the first event in 2012, it’s incredible to see how far the event has come and how it is now firmly on the calendar of many in the construction industry. We knew there was a space in the market for celebrating all the incredible work carried out by the construction industry and each year the calibre of award entries makes it a very hard task for the judging panel. It is always a pleasure to commend these organisations and individuals and I would also like to take the opportunity to recognise the efforts of the Mearns & Gill team in making this a standout event.”

Mike continues, “Everyone celebrated in style for the 10th anniversary, and we are also proud to have raised over £5,000 for MND Scotland as the beneficiary of the event, as it is a charity very close to our hearts.”

Neil Thomson, Deputy Managing Director, Stewart Milne Homes Scotland, says, “It has been a privilege to be involved in the Trades Awards event since the early days and Stewart Milne Group is proud to have been the main sponsor for 8 years in a row. We have watched the Trades Awards evolve and grow into an event that everyone wants to be part of. The 10th anniversary was the biggest and best Trades Awards celebration yet, with very worthy organisations and individuals gaining the recognition they deserve. The Stewart Milne Group is proud to have supported this incredible event for almost a decade.”

Elaine Donald of W M Donald, says, “As a family-run business that began trading in 1977, we know how important it is to take time out to recognise and award people in this industry who work tirelessly on construction projects of all sizes. It is a very fast-paced industry and continuously evolving but North East Scotland continues to be at the forefront of construction with a highly skilled and experienced workforce. We are proud to be the supporting sponsor again, especially as we all celebrate 10 years of this fantastic event. Congratulations to all this year’s worthy winners.”

For more information on the Trades Awards and to keep an eye out for information on the 2023 award applications, visit www.tradesawards.com