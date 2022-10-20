Continued progress delivering ESG strategy across all Tritax funds

Tritax Management LLP (“Tritax”), the specialist investor in critical supply chain real assets, today announced that all of its funds under management achieved improved GRESB scores, the global ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure, whilst its two listed funds were also awarded EPRA Gold Level certification.

Highlights from the 2022 GRESB report:

Improved ESG performance and data coverage across all Tritax funds, achieving a total of 13 stars compared to 12 green stars in 2021. Tritax Big Box REIT plc and Tritax EuroBox plc both achieved the maximum score for the criteria of Leadership, Policies, Reporting, Risk Management and Stakeholder Engagement.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc was awarded four stars and named the Leader for Development in the European and Global Industrial Sectors for the second consecutive year.

Tritax EuroBox plc was awarded the maximum five stars, an improvement on four stars awarded in 2021, and named the Leader in Sustainability for European Industrial Distribution Warehouses Listed Sector.

Highlights from the 2022 EPRA report:

Tritax Big Box retained its EPRA Gold Level certification and was one of only nine companies to achieve the most improved award for its 30% year-on-year improved performance.

Tritax EuroBox has also been awarded EPRA Gold Level certification for sustainability best practice in its first year of inclusion in the EPRA Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations Report.

James Dunlop, CEO – Investment at Tritax, commented: “At Tritax, we believe that collaborating with our stakeholders to deliver a cleaner, healthier and more equitable society drives superior returns over the long term. We make significant efforts to work in partnership with our customers so they can meet their ESG objectives and create the best buildings delivering the widest positive impact that will meet the highest sustainability and wellbeing standards. The year-on-year increase in our GRESB scores across all our funds, combined with EPRA Gold Level certification for our listed funds, demonstrates that we continue to make progress in improving our environmental, social and governance performance and delivering better outcomes for our investors and other stakeholders.”

Alan Somerville, Director of ESG at Tritax, added: “Our EPRA certifications and GRESB scores reflect our ambitious ESG programme, which is underpinned by meaningful targets set across both our asset management and development management activities. We are actively delivering positive environmental and socio-economic impact by developing and managing net zero carbon buildings with high green building standards, that enhance nature and biodiversity and create social value.”

ESG is fundamental to the strategy of the Group’s funds under management and is integrated throughout their investment processes and operations. The Group and its funds focus on four key priorities, aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), where they believe they can make the greatest difference: sustainable buildings (aligned with SDG 11), climate and carbon (aligned with SDG 13), nature and wellbeing (aligned with SDG 15), and social value (aligned with SDG 8). To discover more about Tritax’s approach to ESG visit www.tritax.co.uk/esg.

GRESB scores and ratings across Tritax’s funds under management:

Fund Total Score Star Rating 2022 2021 2022 2021 Tritax Big Box REIT plc 83 81 4-star 4-star Tritax Big Box REIT plc – Development* 99 97 5-star 5-star Tritax EuroBox plc 88 82 5-star 4-star Tritax Property Income Fund 71 69 2-star 2-star Tritax MetroBox 71 68 2-star 2-star

*Development not included in total score