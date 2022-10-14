Cora – the new name in excellent homes

Expert housebuilder Barwood Homes has announced its new name and brand – Cora.

The company, based in Northamptonshire, has been delivering homes across the Midlands since it formed in 2010.

However, as the company looks to the future, it wanted a new name and brand that better reflects its values.

Luke Simmons, Managing Director at Cora, said: “We are thrilled to announce our new name and branding and are looking forward to a successful future as Cora.

“Our new name comes from the word Chorus, echoing who we are as a company – a group of people working in harmony.

“We feel our new brand better reflects our values, a people-centric company focused on delivering high-quality homes while providing great customer service.”

Among Cora’s current live sites are Eagles Edge, Redhill, in Nottinghamshire, Romney Meadows, in Quainton, Buckinghamshire and the Old Sawmill in Great Bowden in Leicestershire.

Cora is launching a new website to coincide with the rebranding, giving its customers access to an easy-to-use platform packed with information and updates on Cora’s projects.

As Cora, the team and management remains the same while the company also looks to extend its strategy on sustainability and the environment.

Luke said “Although the company’s name has changed, its dedication to delivering excellent homes and customer service has not. Although we have been building excellent homes since we were formed, the company has grown and evolved since we were first established.”

“As Cora, our work will be complimented by our new Sustainable Building Framework, and our focus will also be on protecting the environment and working within our communities.

“We will continue to deliver on our promises of excellent quality of product and service, but will build upon these values as the company moves forward.”

For more information on Cora and its projects visit Cora.uk