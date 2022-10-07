CPMG ARCHITECTS APPOINTED TO NEXT PHASE OF MAJOR INLONG NARADA RESORT SCHEME IN CHINA

ONE of the UK’s leading architectural practices, CPMG Architects, has been appointed to the latest stage of work at a major leisure resort scheme located two hours to the west of Shanghai, China.

The award-winning architecture practice – which is headquartered in Nottingham – has an international base in Hangzhou, China and has been working on the INLONG NARADA Resort scheme since the masterplan stage in April 2022, having been brought in by the site’s hotel operator Narada.

The masterplan will see the redevelopment of a large, former quarry site, which spans 530 acres. The development brings together a wide range of elements, with the construction of a hotel, reception building, hilltop villas, and clifftop bar, all centred around a blue water lake, alrady well underway.

The latest appointment will see CPMG design and deliver the resort’s spa complex, which will include the longest infinity pool in China, as well as 37 luxury lakeside villas.

Managing director Ricard Flisher said: “We’re incredibly pleased to see work progressing so quickly on this resort scheme and to be formally appointed to this latest stage of work, which focuses on the impressive spa centre. In the Chinese language, Inlong translates as ‘Dragon Valley’, which reflects the setting – and also some of the design inspiration too.

“This is truly a one-of-a-kind development for China especially due to the use of the existing land formation and its aim of being an eco-regenerative project that brings more life and business to the area. Sustainability is central to every design we work on, and this large-scale project is no different – especially with the whole site being larger than the Bluewater shopping centre in London.

“With this in mind, sustainability is embedded in the heart of the design and incorporated into measures across the entirety of the project. This includes borrowing from Passivhaus design strategy for the clifftop bar to create a space that is not only beautiful but functional to its purpose while providing an enjoyable and comfortable environment from which to take in stunning views across the lake.”

The overall design of the resort makes use of the unique landform left from the former quarry and seeks to protect the existing land during development while re-using materials from the area to reduce waste and the impact of the supply chain. The spa centre villas and spa centre itself utilise the natural stone found in the immediate vicinity, creating a design that is completely cohesive with the setting – enhanced by timber elements to introduce warmth into the space.

Many elements of the resort also take inspiration from flying dragons when it comes to building design, creating striking silhouettes – particularly the clifftop bar overlooking the lake. The bar is situated beside a waterfall running down the cliffside, which will be served by a pump to make use of and to protect the water ecosystem. The building will also have its own waste treatment functionality to ensure the lake water is not polluted.

With its international presence, CPMG has built an extensive portfolio of work overseas, including a recently delivered healthcare scheme in Tbilisi, Georgia, as well as projects in Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Lithuania, and Abu Dhabi.

Progress on the INLONG NARADA Resort scheme is expected to progress at pace, with a view to opening in May 2023.

For more information, please visit https://www.cpmg-architects.com/.