Cruden Building Wins Mayfield Homes Contract

Cruden Building has just been appointed by the Midlothian Council to deliver 72 affordable homes at Conifer Road in Mayfield, as part of a £13.96 million contract. The wider project developed in collaboration by the two will see a total of 265 new homes being built within the local community.

The neighbourhood will include family friendly facilities such as a toddler play park, a public art area with seating and bright, natural plants and greenery. Moreover, to minimise the environmental impact, a range of energy-efficient homes are being developed, including modern cottage flats and spacious two-bed, three-bed and four-bed houses.

“As we continue to bridge the gap for affordable homes in Scotland, it’s exciting to be a part of this large-scale project and increase the availability of innovative living spaces for the people of Midlothian. We’re committed to ensuring that local families and individuals can enjoy new homes which don’t only fulfil, but surpass, their everyday needs. This mixed development will not only provide functionality and modern living, but it will enhance the wider community by creating an engaging space for residents to come together and enjoy,” said Allan Callaghan, Managing Director of Cruden Building.

Championing Cruden Building’s commitment to building sustainable properties, each home will be fitted with an air source heat pump. The heat pumps will replace outdated energy sources such as traditional gas heating and will be fitted alongside photovoltaic panels, which convert thermal energy into electricity, to reduce carbon emissions within the development.

The large-scale brownfield site on which the new development is being built was previously home to Bryans Primary School prior to its demolition. Its attractive location boasts stunning views across to the Pentland Hills and offers great accessibility to the surrounding neighbourhoods.

“We have seen great progress in our local area, with the earlier phases of development for our 265 homes already well underway with Cruden Building. The addition of these 72 affordable homes will amplify the area for local residents as well as creating new jobs and business opportunities. It will be fascinating to watch this site transform over the next couple of years,” commented Councillor Stuart McKenzie, Midlothian Cabinet Member with responsibility for Housing.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Work is set to begin in October 2022 and completion of the development is expected by Summer 2024.