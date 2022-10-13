Firethorn trust granted planning for Leeds logistics site

Commercial real estate investor and developer, Firethorn Trust, has been given planning consent to deliver 660,000 sq ft of logistics warehousing in North Yorkshire.

Sitting adjacent to the Sherburn Enterprise Park in Leeds, Firethorn’s 37-acre scheme will comprise four highly specified Grade-A units, delivered to net-zero carbon in construction.

With approval from Selby District Council, work on site will begin in November, with completion expected in Q3 2023. The ‘Excellent’ BREEAM-Rated scheme includes 15% roof lighting and future provisions for power generation, with particular attention paid to the landscaped environment, which looks to enhance local biodiversity whilst creating an attractive working space.

Paul Martin, Development Director at Firethorn, commented: “With units ranging from 57,750 to 280,000 sq ft, Sherburn42 is set to be a significant development for the region.

“Providing a flexible, modern and sustainable space, and with excellent transport connections linking road, rail and sea, we believe the scheme offers a smart solution for businesses looking to expand their operations.

“Now that we have received the green light from the council, we look forward to beginning work on site and bringing this project forward at pace.”

Benefiting from up to 4MvA power, the approved plans include eaves heights of 15m to haunch, 11 ground-level access doors and 633 parking spaces. Close proximity to junction 42 A1 (M) provides direct connections to Leeds, the M1, M62 and coastal ports of Hull and Grimsby, as well as a number of regional rail stations and airports.

Enquiries should be directed to the scheme’s letting agents: Colliers, Lambert Smith Hampton, and Carter Towler.