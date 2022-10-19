Forbo Flooring Systems boosts business offering to the trade

Forbo Flooring Solutions, global leader in total flooring solutions, has appointed specialist brand strategy and communications consultancy, Wyatt International, as its UK Digital Agency to promote the business’s offering across digital platforms as the leading commercial flooring supplier.

In this new partnership, Wyatt International will work with the company to increase brand awareness with specifiers and flooring contractors.

Forbo Flooring Systems is a leading global brand in high-quality commercial floor coverings and total solution flooring projects. Their category-leading products include linoleum, luxury vinyl tiles, flocked flooring and entrance flooring systems which are available in a vast number of designs and applications.

Also keeping sustainability at its forefront, Forbo’s main linoleum brand, Marmoleum, is one of the most sustainable floor coverings in the world, featuring 97% raw materials and is CO2 neutral.

Acting as a digital marketing agency, Wyatt is delivering strategic support to SEO, PPC and social media marketing campaigns and is also helping Forbo further its message on sustainable flooring and the importance of neurodiversity in the built environment.

Forbo Flooring Systems joins Wyatt International’s long list of clients providing services to the commercial sector.

Mark Fones, Managing Director at Wyatt International, said: “The commercial flooring sector is a competitive niche market and we’re delighted to be working with one of the leaders in Forbo. This multi-channel campaign is proof that more clients need to combine content, search and social to create brand-based value in the post-digital world we now live and work in.”

Karen Wilding, Marketing Communications Manager at Forbo, said: “We’re excited to partner with the expert team at Wyatt International to help elevate our business offering across all digital platforms. We understand the growing importance of online and digital platforms to promote our innovative ranges of commercial flooring and to have expert support all under one roof is a huge advantage to Forbo.”

As B2B specialists, Wyatt International has almost six decades of experience in the marketing of building products, making it the perfect partner for Forbo, and brands like it.

For more information on Wyatt International’s services, please visit www.wyattinternational.com