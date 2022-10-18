Glencar appointed by Baytree for major new 1 million sq ft sustainable logistics facility in Nuneaton

Site which will consist of two warehouses of 771,000 and 210,000 sq ft is being developed by leading logistics developer Baytree Logistics Developments and is pre-let to logistics specialist Rhenus

Glencar Construction has today announced that it has been appointed by leading logistics development company Baytree Logistics Developments to develop a major new 1 million square foot sustainable logistics development pre-let to logistics specialist Rhenus at a site in Nuneaton in the West Midlands.

The site will consist of two warehouses, totalling one million square feet. The first warehouse is due to complete by the end of this year and will be 210,000 square feet. The second, which is due to complete in early 2023, will be 771,000 square feet.

Upon completion, the development will be known as the ‘Rhenus Campus’ and be the equivalent of 36 football pitches.

The state-of-the-art, sustainable warehouses will offer a wide range of warehousing and distribution services to Rhenus’s diverse customer base. As such they will benefit from the latest in robotics, AI and warehouse management systems to provide flexible solutions and control of the supply chain.

In addition, the development will feature the very latest digital technology and upon completion the development will be certified BREEAM Outstanding.

Solar panels will be installed on the roof to provide solar energy and air source heat pumps will be installed, additionally the car park will be equipped with electric car charging points.

The site will become home to numerous trees, log piles, bees, bat and bird boxes, as well as a pond and wildflower grassland and meadow, which will support biodiversity.

Employee allotments, outdoor seating areas, sports facilities and a walking track will also be installed, providing staff with green, open spaces for them to enjoy outside of work.

Speaking about the development Glencar Managing Director Midlands and North Pete Goodman said: ”So soon after completing our first project for Baytree in Milton Keynes at their incredible Fenny lock scheme we are absolutely delighted to receive this second instruction and to be delivering another stand out sustainable logistics development.

Baytree are leading the way in terms of the technological, social, and environmental aspects of next generation sustainable logistics developments and we as partners are incredibly pleased to be partnering in this regard.

As a result, Glencar is developing a profound understanding of the circular economy and ‘cradle to cradle’ principles in terms of future material usage and return to best use without any compromise in quality.

We are already making excellent progress and we look forward to seeing this building rapidly emerge out of the ground”.

Also commenting, Jonathan Fenton Jones, Baytree Operations Director said: “It is invigorating for Baytree to play its part in creating this new development with Glencar for Rhenus which sets new benchmarks in environmental and social responsibility.

Clearly, Rhenus care deeply about their people and the positive impacts which their enterprise will have for its customers and the wider community.

It is the symbiosis of Rhenus’ business vision and values expressed within the built and natural environment which will make the Rhenus Campus in Nuneaton a beacon amongst its peers.

Baytree is delighted to partner with Glencar once again as their trusted delivery partner for construction of the new Rhenus Campus development in Nuneaton”.

Also commenting Kerry Delaney, Managing Director at Rhenus Warehousing Solutions Lutterworth, said: “We are very proud that construction has begun on our new warehouses at Baytree, Nuneaton, and to have celebrated this important milestone alongside our development partner Baytree.

“The brand-new facility will reach the highest level of sustainability in warehousing, creating a site that’s environmentally diverse and that promotes happiness, health and well-being amongst our employees. At Rhenus, we put our people at the heart of all we do, and operating from a flexible space where they can boost their work life and mental health is hugely important to us.

“This new site will allow us to more easily meet the demands of our growing business and attract new customers, whilst enabling us to deliver our high-quality, personalised service. More importantly, our new, sustainable warehouses can support our customers in achieving their own carbon-zero goals.

“Every aspect of our warehouse environment, in terms of its carbon output, will be measured using the latest in digital technology. As all companies will need a plan to achieve a carbon-zero supply chain by 2045, Rhenus is perfectly positioned to help its customers document their own roadmap to deliver this.

“We’re very excited about our business expansion and are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership with Baytree throughout 2022 and beyond”