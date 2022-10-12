Glencar awarded second project in succession from Trammell Crow Company (TCC) at prime logistics site in Sheffield

New speculative logistics/industrial development will see the construction of a 367,152 sq ft Grade A logistics facility at TCC’s Shepcote Lane Site in Sheffield.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has announced that it has been awarded its second project in succession by leading global developer and investor in commercial real estate Trammell Crow Company (TCC) to build a 367,152 sq ft logistics development at its 20-acre Shepcote Lane Site in Sheffield.

The Grade A logistics facility will be constructed by Glencar consisting of a structural steel multi-span portal frame with a clear height to the underside of the haunch of 18m. The project also includes site access improvements, estate roads, an 83m deep service yard with HGV & trailer parking, car parks, motorcycle and cycle parking, landscaping, security fencing, a gatehouse and automatic access barriers.

The site is located only half a mile on a direct route from Junction 34 of the M1 motorway. It previously housed a 455,750 sq ft facility, let to fencing manufacturer Betafence. Located in an established industrial area with an existing logistics allocation, tenants such as Clipper Logistics; Pretty Little Thing; ITM and Great Bear have recently taken space nearby.

In keeping with its global standards, TCC is targeting BREEAM Excellent and EPC A certifications, while also installing electric vehicle charging points for passenger cars and HGV vehicles aimed at reducing emissions and improving local air quality. Additionally, occupiers will benefit from photovoltaic roof panelling to offset the base electrical consumption, which is expandable to cover the entire building..

The start of construction was celebrated by a ground breaking hosted onsite is due to start onsite and completion is due in summer 2023. KAM are acting as employers agent, CBRE planning consultants on the project and Chetwoods were appointed as the architect and WSP as civil and structural engineers. The unit is expected to create 450 new jobs. Additional employment opportunities are envisaged during the development and construction of the new scheme.

Speaking about the contract award Pete Goodman Glencar Managing Director Midlands and North said: “So soon after being awarded our first project for Trammell Crow Company at Merton Drive in Milton Keynes we are absolutely delighted to receive this second, subsequent instruction in Sheffield which serves as TCC’s second logistics site in the UK and fourth in Europe as its continues to expand rapidly..

With Glencar currently working on projects in Crewe, Wigan and Rochdale with another scheme due to soon start in Stafford we are increasingly active in the North as we continue to leverage our strong credentials in the Logistics and Industrial sector.

By virtue of its outstanding position and easy access to the M1, the Shepcote Lane scheme is ideally placed to serve the growing requirements of occupiers seeking high quality, state of the art logistics accommodation. We look forward to working closely with TCC and the full project team and delivering an high quality end product.

Graham Reece, Head of European Logistics Construction at Trammell Crow Company, said: “This is a great next step for our growth in Europe following the start of construction at our first UK site in Milton Keynes and in Spain, reinforcing Trammell Crow Company’s position as a leading global developer.

As we continue to secure new sites and prepare for construction across the continent, we are ensuring all our developments meet investors’ and occupiers’ needs with high-quality and consistent design and specification. We look forward to transforming this space into a high-quality industrial and logistics offering.”

We very much look forward to be partnering once again with Glencar and look forward to seeing the reinvention of this redundant development into a Grade A logistics facility.”