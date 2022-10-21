Glencar to build 344,500 sq ft speculative big box logistics scheme for PLP in Stafford

Construction of BREEAM excellent unit is situated at PLP’s newly acquired 17-acre development site at the well-established and successful Stone Business Park in Stafford

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that it has been appointed by long term customer and specialist UK Logistics and industrial property business PLP to construct a 344,500 sq ft warehouse unit being developed speculatively on a 17-acre site at Stone Business Park in Stafford.

The site situated on Brooms Lane will feature the redevelopment of a redundant and recently vacated data centre into a new, high specification logistics warehouse that will include over 20,000 sq ft of office accommodation. The development will also feature a separately accessed, secure service yard up to 67m deep, 300 car park spaces and the retention and enhancement of the existing landscaping belt around the perimeter of the site. Construction commenced at the beginning of September with completion scheduled for Q2 2023. To mark the start of work on site, a ground-breaking event took place on the 4th October, attended by representatives from PLP, Glencar and the wider project team.

The scheme is being developed to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating and, as with all PLP speculatively developed properties, adhere to the UK Green Building Councils Net Zero Buildings Framework.

PLP’s carbon net zero (CNZ) framework combines CNZ construction with CNZ ready design, to enable future occupiers to achieve CNZ operation by utilising built-in renewable energy features and procuring appropriate renewable energy supplies. This includes the use of solar photovoltaics, air source heating and cooling, LED lighting and electric car charging points.

Future flexibility is also built into the design, with features such as a strengthened roof to enable full coverage of solar photovoltaics and underground infrastructure to facilitate 100% of all car and HGV parking spaces to have electric charging points.

The project is forecast to deliver a host of significant socio-economic benefits including over 100 additional jobs during the construction phase and over 500 new permanent jobs once the scheme is occupied. The completed and occupied scheme will also contribute additional GVA of £24.5 million annually to the local economy.

Commenting on the appointment Glencar Managing Director Midlands and North Pete Goodman said: “We are absolutely delighted to once again be working for our long-standing and much valued customer PLP on this incredible new speculative development.

This scheme represents the fifth project we have worked on together with PLP and is typical of the strong customer partnerships we place great emphasis on building.”

The PLP building specification is market leading with a host of building innovations and carbon net zero features, designed to be ‘future flexible’ to enable future occupiers to benefit from their own renewable energy sources.”

Located on Brooms Road, the site is extremely prominent and the gateway to the well-established and successful Stone Business Park. It is highly accessible by road with the A34 dual carriageway adjacent and Junction 14 of the M6 motorway located only 5 miles to the south and Junction 15 of the M6 only 9 miles to the north.

The project team comprises of WSP as planning consultants, PHP Architects – Architects, Knight Webb – Project Managers and Hydrok – Engineers..