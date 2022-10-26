GMI Construction Group Recognised by Siemens Mobility with Two Supplier Awards

GMI Construction Group has been recognised by Siemens Mobility for its excellence after receiving two honours in its 2022 Supplier Awards.

The independent company, which is delivering a £40m contract to build Siemens Mobility’s new 247,676 sq. ft. train manufacturing facility at Goole, East Yorkshire, was presented with the ‘Working Together as One’ and ‘Responsible & Sustainable Procurement’ awards.

Covering five categories, the awards honour those suppliers making significant contributions to Siemens Mobility’s success with their outstanding performance.

GMI Construction Group is lead contractor on the £200m rail manufacturing facility, which incorporates manufacturing and commissioning buildings, warehouses, offices and stabling sidings. In addition, it is constructing 4.5km of rail track to link the facility to the main railway line.

Its commitment to using local suppliers, an emphasis on employment skills and education, as well as an outstanding record of project delivery was key to the Yorkshire-based firm securing the contract.

The facility, which will create 700 new jobs, together with a further 250 roles in the construction phase and an additional 1,700 indirect supply chain opportunities, will establish Goole as a centre of excellence for rail technology within the UK. The first trains to be manufactured there will be state-of-the-art Tube trains for London’s Piccadilly line.

Sambit Banerjee, Managing Director, Rolling Stock and Customer Services for Siemens Mobility Limited, said: “Congratulations to GMI Construction for these awards, which recognise the excellent progress being made in delivering our facility in Goole and the strong sustainability credentials of this industry-leading development.

“Working so closely and collaboratively with a construction contractor based in Yorkshire reflects our commitment to a local and national supply chain.

“That commitment applies to the Goole project and across all our UK operations. We’re proud that around 90% of our spend in the UK is with UK-based suppliers.”

Lee Powell, CEO of GMI Construction Group, said: “It’s gratifying to know that GMI’s founding principles of partnership, trust, and delivering on quality have been recognised by Siemens Mobility in the form of these two awards.

“Throughout our time on this project we have worked closely with Siemens Mobility together with our delivery partners to ensure this flagship development is delivered in an effective and efficient manner.”

Andrew Hurcombe, GMI’s Divisional Managing Director Yorkshire, added: “Sustainability is at the heart of our business. Working in partnership with Mace Group, we have recorded and managed the amount of carbon generated as part of the construction of this facility.

“This has allowed us to introduce a range of sustainable initiatives, for example the development of concrete slabs that don’t require steel rebar reinforcement. Such initiatives, together with carbon offsetting measures, has allowed us to achieve a development with exceptional sustainability credentials.

“These awards are testament to the hard work and dedication of our team on this site.”