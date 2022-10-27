GRAHAM begins work on M25 junction 28 upgrade

Civil engineering specialist GRAHAM has commenced work on an upgrade of the M25 junction 28 for National Highways.

Junction 28 plays a major role in connecting the A12 and the M25, as well as providing access to Brentwood via the A1023.

Up to 7,500 vehicles currently travel through the junction roundabout every hour at peak times, which is already operating at capacity, with motorists regularly experiencing congestion and delays.

GRAHAM’s work involves the creation of a two-lane loop road with a hard shoulder for traffic travelling from the M25 northbound carriageway anti-clockwise onto the A12 eastbound carriageway towards Essex.

This will include the construction of new bridges to take the loop road over or under the other road links and the Weald Brook, along with new signage and changes to the landscape.

GRAHAM’s project team will also change the position of the A12’s eastbound exit slip road and the M25’s anti-clockwise entry slip road to allow for the new loop road.

In addition, work will involve widening the M25 anti-clockwise carriageway to provide more space for traffic leaving the A12 heading eastbound.

The majority of the construction work will take place off the road network, with the new loop road and links being almost fully completed before any work takes place that will impact drivers.

Work on the scheme is expected to take 36 months, with an anticipated completion date of summer 2025.

Discussing the scheme, GRAHAM Highways Director, Dave Brown, said:

“We are pleased to have begun work on the upgrade of the M25’s junction 28.

“National Highways is a valued and longstanding client for GRAHAM, and this scheme will play a major role in improving journey times for those travelling on one of the country’s busiest junctions.

Dave added: “We’ll be delivering the project with a collaborative and safety-led approach, working as part of an integrated team with National Highways to ensure the upgrade is completed with disruption to motorists minimised as much as possible.”

National Highways project manager Zach Pepper said: “These improvements will provide safer journeys for thousands of drivers, cyclists and walkers who use this route every day as part of our wider investment to enhance capacity at this vital junction.

“Improving the flow of traffic and allowing more capacity on the exit slip roads will provide a safer and more integrated network for everyone. There will also be less likelihood of traffic queuing back onto the M25 once this upgrade and reconfiguration of the junction is complete.”