HALDANE FISHER NAMED TRAINING COMPANY OF THE YEAR BY BUILDERS MERCHANTS FEDERATION

Local leading builders’ merchant Haldane Fisher has been named as the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) Training Company of the Year.

The company, which has branches in Northern Ireland, England, and Isle of Man, was one of four shortlisted for the renowned accolade, which acknowledges excellence in supporting and developing their teams.

Nominated by BMF Regional Managers, judges selected Haldane Fisher as the winner for its commitment to training through various initiatives, including a bespoke Excellence in Branch Management programme and BMF LEAP apprenticeship programme.

Andrew Laird, Group HR Director at Haldane Fisher, said:

“We are thrilled to have been named BMF’s Training Company of the Year, recognising the knowledge and expertise our employees have gained through the learning initiatives implemented across all departments.

“At Haldane Fisher, we recognise that our people are an integral part of our operations and are dedicated to helping them be the best they can be.

“This award is a testament to their hard work and willingness to learn, resulting in our customers trusting the team to provide them with sound advice when needed.”

Andrew continued:

“Access to proficient learning and development is essential, which is why we will continue to avail of the broad range of formal and specialist courses offered by the BMF.”

Haldane Fisher supplies over 15,000 products in 800 categories, helping both trade and general public find everything they need to complete a vast array of projects.

