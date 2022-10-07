Hortons’ completes work on Brennan’s new UK headquarters

Hortons’ Estate Ltd has delivered the new UK headquarters of international hydraulic and pneumatic specialist Brennan Industries Inc. – one of two new developments at an established industrial park in the West Midlands.



The independent property company has completed construction of 35,000 sq ft of new industrial/logistics accommodation at Anchor Brook Industrial Park near Aldridge town centre.



The new building has been divided into two separate units of 17,500 sq ft, one of which will be occupied by Brennan Industries Inc. as a distribution hub with integral office space, and the other will be let.



US-based Brennan Industries Inc. has purchased the land and both new units on a long lease from Hortons and will relocate its UK team from an existing facility in Walsall.



It is the largest of two new developments to have been delivered by Hortons at the business park, following completion of a new retail unit on an adjacent plot that will be occupied by Greggs.



Matt M. Stahr, vice president of operations at Brennan Industries Inc., said that the company’s new distribution hub would support its recent and anticipated growth, and could create new employment opportunities.



He said: “We are incredibly excited about our new facility at Wharf Approach. This new distribution hub will allow us to more easily service the UK market, return value to our customers, and make for an enjoyable place for our employees to work. Thank you to the Hortons team for their world-class expertise, communication, and efficiency.”



James Slater, head of building surveying and development at Hortons said: “It’s very pleasing to have completed this nine month development programme at Anchor Brook Industrial Park.



“We’ve worked closely with Brennan to deliver a facility that meets its needs, both now and in the future. We’re confident that the quality of the building, and the park’s convenient location near the national motorway network, will provide an ideal platform for business growth.



“We have a good relationship with Greggs having worked together to develop a similar facility in Cannock and its new retail unit will undoubtedly enhance the offering for existing occupiers of the business park and surrounding area.”