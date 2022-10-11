Kebbell Announces Three New Developments Valuing £89 Million

Award-winning housebuilder Kebbell has revealed the details of three new developments in Berkshire, Hampshire and Buckinghamshire, totalling an estimated investment value of £89 million, spanning first-time buyer one-bedroom homes in Iver to an opulent flagship development in Ascot.



£35 million Cholbury Place in Ascot will comprise 18 elegant three-bedroom, 1800 to 2900 sq ft opulent apartments combining impressive architecture on a grand scale with contemporary design and a cutting edge level of specification. Beautiful carpentry will be a notable feature of Cholbury Place including handmade Charles Yorke kitchens, extra tall doors and exquisite joinery as well as the grandeur of the high 2.8m (9.2ft) ceiling heights. The development boasts a 13m (43ft) high atrium in the communal halls, a lift and a stunning living wall. The principal bedroom suites include large dressing areas with spacious bespoke wardrobes and luxurious ensuite bathrooms. The apartment sales prices are expected to be in the region of £1.5 to £2.5 million.



These homes will be within walking distance of Ascot high street and the racecourse, as well as being an easy drive to Wentworth Golf Club or Heathrow, with excellent train line connections and easy access to the M4, M25, M3 and the A30. The site is completely surrounded by a beautiful canopy of trees including big American Redwoods with a stunning view from all apartments. The homes will benefit from basement parking, a lift and car charging points and will be highly energy efficient.

Andrea Fawell, Sales and Marketing Director of Kebbell says: “We expect these beautifully crafted apartments to be attractive to downsizers and empty nesters who may be selling substantial homes in the area but don’t want to compromise on the high quality they are used to. The penthouses, in particular, will be quite extraordinary and we believe offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Construction has started and we are 12-18 months off from having a show apartment but already have huge levels of interest from people wanting a private priority preview. We expect to complete in 2024.”

Following the success of Heatherfields in Bordon, New Hampshire development, Alderbrook is set inPetersfield in the South Downs National Parkand will comprise82 contemporary and energy-efficient two, three and four-bedroom houses, including social housing for rent and shared ownership. Set in a wooded environment and next to playing fields, Alderbrook is a five-minute walk to the highly regarded market town centre of Petersfield. Designed for families or individuals who now need that all important home office space with ultra-fast broadband.

Work on the £32 million development has started on site with a show home expected to be open in spring 2023 and completion is anticipated to be in 2025. The homes will range from 960 to 1974 sq ft and prices will be in the region of £500,000 to £995,000.



Andrea Fawell says: “The anticipated purchaser profile is aspiring families, young professionals and downsizers who want to live near to the buzzing town centre of Petersfield whilst being close to the area’s beautiful national park. We expect potential buyers to come from London and other large urban areas as hybrid working and the desire for space looks set to remain. Kebbell has a legacy of building homes at Herne Farm in Petersfield and we have already had enquiries from existing Kebbell owners in the area who would like their next home on this new Kebbell development!”

£22 million Meadow Court in Iver in Buckinghamshire comprises 39 two-bedroom apartments. Set in a courtyard formation, these homes will include basement parking, a lift, communal electric charging points and direct access to the green belt. The stylish 750 to 1250 sq. ft apartments will be on the market for between £450,000 to £650,000. Meadow Court is 1.8 miles from Iver’s train station which is on the Elizabeth Line, walking distance from Iver itself and is also just outside the M25 in South Bucks and close in proximity to the M40, M4 and Heathrow. Meadow Court is near to the Grand Union Canal which benefits from gorgeous pubs, walks and cycleways. Offering residents semi-rural connected living.

Andrea Fawell explains why these homes are expected to be snapped up: “We expect Meadow Court to appeal to young professionals and the downsizer or lock-up-and-leave markets who want a UK base. The show home is expected to open late this year/early next year with the first apartments ready to move into in early 2023 and completion of the development is expected to be late 2023. The beauty of this development is the real potential investment opportunity for young buyers, especially those attracted to low energy bills and contemporary features such as slick fitted kitchens and underfloor heating, set in a stunning area of natural beauty.”

