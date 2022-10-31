KEYSTONE CONTINUES ITS LIVE WEBINAR SERIES

Keystone Live continues its popular and insightful webinar series holding its third and fourth debates this November. Featuring expert speakers and covering a range of topics and issues, the last two debates will focus on how the industry is tackling climate change and designing with non-combustible materials.

Thursday, November 3rd sees the webinar series ask the question: ‘Is the Construction Industry Doing Enough to Tackle Climate Change?’. Will Arnold, Head of Climate Action at Institution of Structural Engineers, Dr Oliver Jones, Research Director at Ryder Architecture and Nitesh Magdani, Director of Net Positive Solutions will offer their insight and perspectives on what we need to do as an industry to slow climate change.

The final webinar on Thursday, November 16th, Designing with Non-Combustible Materials will explore the challenges and key considerations when designing tall buildings and how products have evolved to meet new regulations. Ready to share their experience are expert speakers including Richard Smith, Head of Standards, Innovation & Research at NHBC and Nigel Shields, Director of Quality at Durkan and Jamie Davis, CEO at Part B.

These debates follow the first two webinars, ‘How are we going to deliver net zero housing?’ which focused on the path to meeting our ambitious net zero challenges and whether this is achievable, and ‘Does Offsite Construction Offer a Credible Solution to Addressing the Need for More Housing, Improved Quality and Better Value?’

The net zero housing webinar had some key talking points including debate and discussion about the building fabric, how new products and technologies require updated skills and training, and why retrofitting our existing housing stock is one of our biggest challenges and will require a range of measures as well as the incentivisation of householders.

The second Keystone Live webinar focused on the benefits of offsite construction and why the industry needs to increase its adoption. Discussion highlighted the existing skills challenges and how modern methods of construction (MMC) can improve productivity, quality and value. With early consideration being key, panellists agreed that offsite construction is a process that offers significant benefits when used with the right designers, suppliers and contractors.

