LAND & WATER BECOMES FIRST UK COMPANY TO INVEST IN HYBRID LONG REACH EXCAVATORS

With an internal commitment to becoming carbon net zero by 2030, leading wet civil engineering firm Land & Water has become the first company in the UK to invest in brand new Kobelco SK210 Hybrid 15m Long Reach Tracked Excavators. This specialist plant will add to the firms existing sustainable fleet which aims to reduce the carbon footprint of the projects it undertakes.

The new excavators use innovative hybrid technology alongside lithium-ion batteries to power the swing motor. This, coupled with the newest and cleanest engines, brings a fuel saving quality to the end user of up to 17% in comparison to conventional ICE excavators.

Land & Water’s specialist long reach and amphibious marine equipment, which can be hired through its Plant division, has been carefully chosen to ensure it has environmental capabilities, including:

Paddle designs on the track of amphibious excavators to reoxygenate the water

The ability to use HVO fuel which is up to 90+% carbon neutral

Machine features including eco mode and machine idle cut offs reducing emissions

Clean engines (Stage five)

Onboard telemetry that reports carbon saving and fuel usage

Machine control to ensure task accuracy, avoiding over digging and revisiting, therefore reducing the use of the machine

Dan Jackson, Strategic Account Manager at Land & Water Plant Hire, said: “We are extremely excited to receive these machines and lead the way when it comes to implementing sustainable solutions. At Land & Water, we strive to offer our clients a range of excellent services that keep cost and environmental protection at the forefront of our minds.

“Being the first company in the UK to invest in this new machinery is extremely poignant and we urge our industry to follow and consider ways in which it can meet the current net zero target.”

The construction and civil engineering industry makes up almost 40% of the world’s CO2 emissions. Land & Water is committed towards reducing its carbon footprint and becoming Carbon Net Zero by 2030, this is making them one of the industries key pioneers.