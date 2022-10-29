Landmark Glasgow BTR development tops out

PLATFORM_ Glasgow will deliver much-needed homes for the city

The project team behind the flagship PLATFORM_ Glasgow build-to-rent (BTR) development celebrated a significant project milestone at this week’s topping out ceremony.

Contractor, GRAHAM, is delivering the impressive scheme on behalf of PLATFORM_, an investor, developer, and operator of BTR communities across the UK. The development will be one of the city’s tallest buildings at 20 storeys high (circa 60m).

With a stellar project team including firms Thomas & Adamson, Axiom Project Services Limited and Keppie Design, the topping out ceremony involved guests climbing to the 20th floor of the building to enjoy unrivalled views across the city and signing the core of the structure.

A welcome addition to the city centre skyline, PLATFORM_ Glasgow will create 498 much-needed homes for the Glasgow community, strategically located between the International Financial Services District and Finnieston. The development will help to revitalise the iconic waterfront, creating a vibrant new neighbourhood set across four blocks, ranging from six to 20 storeys in height with a mix of studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments available.

As the housing crisis and demand for homes continues to create a perfect storm for renters across the city, PLATFORM_’s development will deliver a significant boost to availability of high quality housing stock.

Creating a destination for people to live and socialise alike, PLATFORM_ Glasgow will feature a range of amenities including a state-of-the-art gym, landscaped courtyard, two roof terraces, cinema room and remote working facilities, all considered in monthly rental rates.

Residents will also enjoy a private games room, bar area, guest lounges and group dining rooms, all exclusive to PLATFORM_ Glasgow, which is set to be one of the most desirable BTR options in the city as the new rental model increases in popularity with young professionals, families and downsizers.

The scheme will achieve the Silver Active Energy standard with plans submitted for sustainable energy generation by rooftop photovoltaics and the use of air source heat pumps in place of traditional heating systems. These initiatives will enable 100% of apartments to achieve an EPC B rating.

GRAHAM and PLATFORM_ are targeting completion of the development in October 2023 with apartments available for new residents to view from Q3 next year.

Matt Willcock, Development Director at PLATFORM_, said: “We’re really proud to see PLATFORM_ Glasgow achieve another milestone and it was great to get everyone involved together to mark it.

“The Clyde Waterfront has been earmarked as an area for urban regeneration by Glasgow City Council and we are helping to accelerate this by delivering a ready-made neighbourhood that will deliver much-needed homes and have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of residents.”

Gary Holmes, Regional Managing Director for GRAHAM Building North, said: “As demand continues to outstrip the supply of new homes available for rent across the city, it is fantastic to see PLATFORM_ Glasgow quickly taking shape.

“GRAHAM is proud to be collaborating with PLATFORM_ and their team to deliver this iconic development. The unique offering will not only boost housing supply, but also create a thriving community along the River Clyde.”