Mobile Mini wins national accolade at UK Customer Experience Awards

Mobile Mini UK, one of the leading worldwide providers of portable accommodation and secure storage containers, flew the flag for the construction industry last night at the prestigious 2022 UK Customer Experience Awards (UK CXA®22) held at Wembley Stadium. The company headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees, scooped the award for Best Customer Experience for SMEs alongside their partner ThinkWow.

Mobile Mini competed with iconic companies including Sky, BT, Octopus Energy and Virgin Media on awards night and in addition to the SME victory, were also named runners-up to Sky in the Best Employee Driven CX category.

Over the past 18 months, Mobile Mini – which has a fleet of over 40,000 portable units for a variety of storage solutions and 16 strategically placed sites throughout England, Scotland and Wales – has worked in partnership with ThinkWow to enhance its customer experience strategy and training. This has resulted in an increase in average Net Promoter Scores (NPS) from 71 to 80+, increased revenue (aiming for a third record-breaking year) and higher volumes of customer feedback.

After a deep dive into Mobile Mini’s operations, the team were able to fulfill an end goal of achieving a positive future strategy. The focus of the new vision is to empower all staff and customers to both provide and receive the best possible experiences. Over 90% of Mobile Mini employees attended launch calls for the CX Project and almost 70 team members were interviewed about their experience of working with their customers. In addition, many customers also provided external views to help build insightful and accurate improvement objectives.

Simon Gray, Regional Director North & CX Project Lead commented, “It is fantastic news winning this award at a prestigious UK-wide Customer Experience event and is great recognition of what our UK teams do each and every day to make sure that we provide a World Class Customer Experience. What really stands out for me is that we already achieve world-class NPS scores and yet our teams are constantly striving to improve how we look after our wonderful customers. Well done to all our teams across the UK.”

Chris Fay, Commercial Director at Mobile Mini UK added, “We are delighted that Mobile Mini UK has been recognised in this way and we are very proud of all our team who have contributed to our ongoing award-winning Customer Experience strategy. The win has been a collaborative effort in every sense. It is truly employee-driven, with everyone from branch managers to HGV drivers having their say and playing their part in shaping innovative new approaches and solutions to our customer experience.” This success builds on the Mobile Mini and ThinkWow’s joint GOLD award win earlier this year in the Customer Experience category at the 2022 UK Business and Innovation Awards (UK B&IA) and another win this month at the 2022 Speedy Expo for Partner of the Year – Customer Solutions.