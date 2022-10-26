New built environment legislation will prevent ‘race to the bottom’, says TICA

The Thermal Insulation Contractors Association (TICA) says new legislation will enforce installer and construction competence and put an end to the current “race to the bottom” that cuts both costs and safety.

Marion Marsland, Chief Executive of the trade association, has hailed the Building Safety Act, the largest piece of built environment legislation in more than 50 years, as tremendously important in upholding standards and increasing collaboration within the supply chain.

The Act also paves the way for secondary legislation that places competence at the heart of the industry and will put an end to thermal insulation specialists being pushed out of projects by contractors without a Construction Related Occupation CSCS card or those prepared to use non-compliant materials.

It will ensure sub-contractors operating in the sector will be recognised as specialists, with the ability to evidence their specific knowledge, skills, and experience – which in turn will drive up standards.

Currently there are a minimum set of requirements, such as BS 5422 and BS 5970, which provide recommendations on thermal insulation materials for pipes, tanks, vessels, ductwork and equipment operating within specified temperature ranges.

However, while a consultant will specify insulation thickness, such standards are referenced down the line in sub-contractor technical submittals – despite the fact understanding is often lacking throughout the value chain.

Marion Marsland said: “Many people currently referencing the standards don’t have the experience or knowledge to ensure specified standards are being met by the installer – a situation that benefits those contractors who either ignore or flout relevant standards.

“For too long, the relationship between the thermal insulation industry and the wider building services industry has been transactional, with clients essentially asking contractors ‘how cheap can you lag the pipework on our project?’.

“This process, repeated time and time again, represents a race to the bottom, where competent thermal insulation specialists end up being pushed out of projects by contractors employing uncarded labour or substituting the specified product with non-compliant materials.

“Sadly, specialist contractors are not the only losers as the standards also matter to the owners and occupiers of badly insulated buildings, particularly when it comes to excess energy bills and overheating issues.”

“Thankfully, these practices will not stand against the wave of change heading towards the built environment sector in the form of the Building Safety Act and resulting secondary legislation.”

Chris Ridge, TICA’s Technical Policy Manager, added: “At TICA we are working with our members to ensure they are well placed to adapt to the changes ahead. We are also working with key stakeholders in the building services industry to ensure our approach to competence frameworks aligns with and supports the wider drive towards improved competence in the built environment sector.

“The vast majority of TICA members are SME businesses, and we recognise that accessing relevant standards could be problematic. We have therefore partnered with the BSI to develop a portal for full members to access thermal insulation related standards. In addition, we will be rolling out regular CPD that will provide greater levels of product and policy related knowledge and ensure they remain the standard bearers of the thermal insulation industry.”