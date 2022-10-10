NOVUS MAINTAINS RIVERSIDE GROUP WITH LATEST FRAMEWORK WIN

Novus Property Solutions has continued its longstanding relationship with The Riverside Group with a high-volume framework contract for works across England, at an estimated value of over £970,000.

The two-year planned multi-void replacement works will see Novus carry out a variety of refurbishment works across a significant number of properties up and down the country with the aim of getting families into homes, reducing existing voids and mitigating any rental losses.

Novus and The Riverside Group have a pre-existing relationship with the leading maintenance and compliance contractor previously completing a variety of works for the housing association including fitting brand new kitchens, windows, doors and bathrooms on existing properties stretching across England.

The Riverside Group is one of the leading registered providers of social housing within the UK, offering affordable housing as well as support to all of its residents regardless of their situation. It aims to transform lives through affordable home ownership and great value rent whilst adding to the local community’s wellbeing – closely linking with Novus’ own people-centric ethos which includes giving back to the communities in which it works.

The Stoke-headquartered contractor will be supporting and working alongside the Direct Labour organisation to bring its expert solutions to allow more families to get into the homes they deserve at a much quicker rate.

Commenting on the new framework win, Sam Frame, Head of Operations at Novus said: “We’re proud to have secured another multi-void framework contract with The Riverside Group and we’re looking forward to continuing to build on our existing relationship with The Riverside Group that allows us to work as one.

“This contract comes as Novus continues to build on the success of our five-year growth strategy, which includes nurturing our relationship with our valued existing clients, as well as securing new high value, long term contracts.”