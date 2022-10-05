PAGABO PUTS SUPPLIERS ON NOTICE FOR £1BN REFIT AND REFURBISHMENT FRAMEWORK

LEADING national framework provider Pagabo has today, (5 October 2022), issued a prior information notice (PIN) for its latest construction framework – the second generation of its Refit and Refurbishment framework.

The new generation of the framework will run for four years from April 2023, taking place of the current iteration, which expires in February. It will provide a compliant and collaborative route to market for public sector clients to procure refurbishment works valued at £50,000 and above.

With a total value of £1 billion and to meet the demand for Pagabo’s ever-growing base of national clients across all major business sectors, the framework will be split into five value-based lots as follows:

Lot 1 – £50k to £500k

Lot 2 – £500k to £1m

Lot 3 – £1m to £5m

Lot 4 – £5m to £15m

Lot 5 – £15m+

Under these lots, up to nine contractors will be allocated to regional sub lots, comprising six core and three reserve suppliers. A number of these places are reserved for SMEs to ensure fair access for organisations of any size, to provide ample choice for clients, and to ensure the generation of maximum positive social impact for communities.

Jason Stapley, managing director at Pagabo, said: “The performance of the original Refit and Refurbishment Framework shows that there is a definite requirement for this type of procurement solution, and after lots of work we are now pleased to be inviting suppliers to submit tenders.

“As this is a second-generation framework, we have liaised with the contracting authority, existing client organisations and potential suppliers to gain feedback on the current version. This has allowed us to examine what has worked well, and where through changes more organisations can benefit from use of the framework – along with any changes to keep our processes at the forefront of the procurement golden standard and adherence to the Construction Playbook.

“As always, social value remains at the centre of our actions. Both client organisations that use this – and our other frameworks – and the appointed contractors will have access to a free version of Loop’s social value software for all Pagabo procured projects. This access will allow them to report on and demonstrate the social value being generated by the project and their actions.”

Client organisations will be able to both direct award and further compete their requirements. Suppliers on the core list will be eligible for direct appointments and further competitions, and those on the reserve list will only be eligible for direct appointments. However, they will be included in further competitions should not enough from the core list respond to a further competition expression of interest.

Red Kite Learning Trust (RKLT) will be the contracting authority for the new agreement, continuing its role from the current iteration of the framework.

A pre-market engagement webinar will be held on 10 October, with interested parties able to register using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zKWywFVJQGWdKGFiqMs5WQ

For more information, please visit https://www.pagabo.co.uk/