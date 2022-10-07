Panattoni starts on-site with 710,000 sq ft speculative logistics development in Rotherham

Panattoni, the largest logistics real estate developer in the UK and Europe, has started construction of it’s 710,000 sq ft speculative logistics development in Rotherham.

Panattoni Park Rotherham comprises of two facilities adjacent to junction 1 of the M18 at Rotherham, one of 630,000 sq ft, which will be one of the largest-ever speculative logistics buildings in the north of England, and a smaller 80,000 sq ft facility.

The 40-acre site, named Panattoni Park Rotherham occupies a prime position within the in-demand M1-M18 triangle, close to the important east-west axis of the M62, the large markets of Leeds and Manchester, plus the ports of Liverpool, Hull and Immingham.

Buckingham’s have been appointed main contractor and are now on-site starting earthworks for the development. Over the next few weeks the contractor will be starting cut and fill operation and forming the main entrance to the site to make sure it’s fully operational. The two speculative developments are expected to complete in Q3 2023.

The buildings benefit from a range of sustainable credentials such as EV van and car chagrining points, 15% roof lights, PV ready frame, BREEAM rating of ‘Very Good’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’.Dan Burn, Head of Development; North West & Yorkshire at Panattoni, said: ‘We are glad to be on-site starting construction of such significant scale in the North of England. The development has already seen substantial interest from occupiers, especially with the lack of supply of Grade-A space in the region. Panattoni’s speculative development programme keeps providing these opportunities that are missing in the market.”Letting agents are M1 Agency, Legat Owen and Knight Frank.