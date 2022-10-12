A new partnership announced by Payapps, the cloud-based construction software, and Eque2, a construction, contracting and housebuilding software firm that offers a range of cloud solutions to manage the end-to-end lifecycle of a construction project, is due to give the construction industry a boost of cloud solutions.

As part of this partnership, Eque2’s contracting and subcontracting customers will benefit from an extended use of their existing construction accounting and commercial management solutions. With added functionality, they will be able to better manage the submitting of applications for payment, and the assessment and approval of payment notices.

Critical for any construction business, it is mandatory to keep track of the progress of applications for payment throughout the entire project and across multiple projects. This ultimately leads to an excellent and healthy cashflow, as well as the opportunity to build strong relationships with its supply chain.

“We are delighted to partner with Payapps and provide our customers with technology which allows them to take control of such a crucial part of their business. We were very impressed by the level of support Payapps provides to customers from the initial onboarding process through to on-going support,” commented Justin Moule, CEO at Eque2.

Payapps, which has almost almost 12,000 customers worldwide, provides a unique solution that removes the need for inefficient manual tools, such as spreadsheets to value applications for payment, and emails to track communications. Instead, these are replaced by an innovative, online process where contractors and subcontractors collaborate to standardise and streamline the management of applications, making it simpler, faster, fairer and more transparent.

“The Eque2 philosophy of supporting all tiers of construction companies is aligned with ours. It is very exciting to be partnering with another well-established construction software provider with an outstanding pedigree. We are delighted with this partnership and look forward to a successful future,” concluded Neal Hooks, Head of UK & Ireland at Payapps.

