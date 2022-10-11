PfP Capital appoints Catherine Webster as its new CEO: Catherine will take up post in January 2023

PfP Capital, the Social Value and ESG-focused real estate fund manager, part of the UK’s leading social enterprise Places for People, has appointed Catherine Webster as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Catherine, who starts at PfP Capital in January 2023, joins from property development and investment specialist Quintain where she is Executive Director for Strategy and Investment, leading on business strategy, financing and investment initiatives. Catherine has worked in real estate investment and finance for 30 years and has held several senior investor and lender roles including private equity, fund management and investment banking at Hudson Advisors (Lone Star Funds), TIAA & Lehman Brothers Global Real Estate. Catherine’s experience is pan-European, across residential and commercial sectors and as an owner, JV partner, fund investor, mezzanine and senior lender. PfP Capital currently has £600m under management across its three existing funds and a significant growth plan.

Commenting on Catherine’s appointment, Greg Reed, Group Chief Executive Officer of Places for People, and board member of PfP Capital, said:

“Catherine is a stellar appointment for us. Since it was founded five years ago, PfP Capital has been successful, and we now have big plans for growth; we have the opportunity to build on our success to-date and really scale-up the business.

“We have a brilliant team in place at PfP Capital and we’re grateful for the work and vision of former MD Chris Jones who founded the PfP Capital business out of Places for People in 2017 and retired earlier this year. I know the experience and leadership Catherine brings will add greatly to our team and really drive us forward.”

Catherine added: “I’m delighted to be joining PfP Capital to lead the next stage of its journey. PfP Capital has established itself as a key player with a strong reputation in the market. The excellent team has nurtured partnerships with leading institutional stakeholders and has built a great base for future expansion as we look to not only grow the existing funds but also add new funds. Backed by the power of Places for People, the potential for growth from this solid foundation is massive. Above all, with the company’s strong social purpose, we will have a positive impact on the communities we serve and the wider UK society.”